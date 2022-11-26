Read full article on original website
Huge crowds hit the stores for Black Friday
Large crowds flocked to the stores in search of Black Friday bargains.
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
Higher Christmas tree prices, but no shortages so far for St. Louis-area sellers
A lot of families are spending the weekend shopping for Christmas trees, but a nationwide shortage and inflation could impact what you end up bringing home this year.
Roaming St. Louis: Furniture, dignity create a Home Sweet Home
In this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits a furniture bank that’s changing lives. Home Sweet Home collects donated household items and lets people in need choose what they want to make their house a home.
advantagenews.com
Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday
Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
Get a chance to see your holiday home displays on-air
Are you planning on putting up lights at your home this holiday season?
Where to find the best barbecue in town
ribs and saucePhoto byPhoto by Jimmy Smith (Creative Commons) St. Louis has some of the best barbecue in the world. The competition for "who has the best in town" is very fierce. But the results are in. And here is a list of the five best locations to get your barbeque fix in town. So here are the five best in no particular order.
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
spectrumnews1.com
Breaking down holiday inflation: Which items will see the biggest price change in 2022
ST. LOUIS – Inflation will likely have the holidays costing consumers more this year, but it may not necessarily be on the gifts. The biggest increases on holiday items this year will probably be for those traveling and hosting families. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis explains the...
KSDK
Holiday Indian Market in Collinsville, Illinois
A Holiday Indian Market took place on Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Works of Native American artists were featured at the event.
KMOV
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
advantagenews.com
Alton Pride food drive deemed a huge success
Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
Schnucks, Walmart say they’re keeping Thanksgiving prices same as 2021
Schnucks says they’ve seen bigger orders and larger turkey sizes as families are finally meeting in person and in larger numbers this Thanksgiving.
FOX2now.com
Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City
At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis. At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis. Students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will return to in-person learning on Monday, November 28. They share a building with Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
advantagenews.com
Park is ready for Christmas Wonderland
Volunteers have put everything together for this year's Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the attraction each year, has been stringing lights and placing displays in recent weeks in preparation for this year's season, which begins tonight. Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells...
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
