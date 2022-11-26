ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Reveals She & Ex Joel Schiffman Have A 'Great' Coparenting Relationship: 'The Ultimate Goal Is When Your Girls Are Happy'

Though Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are no longer together, the two have an exciting plan to spend time with their girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, during the holiday season. “We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays,” the Today show star, 58, said in a new interview. “We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us.”“The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’” the mom-of-two added. “And...
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
tvinsider.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Hasan Minhaj ‘Most Annoying’ Contestant Ever

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who hosted the Peabody-winning Netflix talk show Patriot Act, was clearly super excited to be playing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 30, but not everyone was on board with his enthusiasm. Minhaj was trying to keep things fun and upbeat, reacting to categories and answers in an...
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!’ Star Amy Schneider Dedicates Emotional Post to Her Wife After 2022 ToC Win

Amy Schneider proved once again that she is, in fact, a champion. On Monday, the Oakland, California-based writer emerged victorious during Jeopardy!'s 2022 Tournament of Champions, beating out contestants Andrew He and Sam Buttrey to win the $250,000 grand prize. According to a report from Variety, Amy also made history on the quiz show for being the first openly transgender contestant to not only qualify for the event, but also win it all.
OAKLAND, CA

