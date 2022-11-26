Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
‘Today’ Show Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Huge’ Announcement About Live Shows
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced to their Today Show fans that they will soon bring back shows with live studio audiences, and other fun “surprises” next week. Kotb, 58 and Hager, 40, recently shared the good news— starting n...
Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?
Word on The Masked Singer street is that Ken Jeong will not be gracing us with his judge duties in at least one episode this season and we are massively bummed about it. We live for his wild guesses and sassy quips, which are almost as addictive as the horrifying costumes we endure each episode.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
Contestant Makes Outrageous Guess & Pat Sajak Doesn't Let Him Live It Down
Ever heard of a "crackling tailpipe?"
Hoda Kotb Reveals She & Ex Joel Schiffman Have A 'Great' Coparenting Relationship: 'The Ultimate Goal Is When Your Girls Are Happy'
Though Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are no longer together, the two have an exciting plan to spend time with their girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, during the holiday season. “We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays,” the Today show star, 58, said in a new interview. “We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us.”“The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’” the mom-of-two added. “And...
Prevention
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Jeopardy! responds to fans who fear Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio & Mattea Roach’s episode will be ‘impossible’ to watch
JEOPARDY! has responded to worries over their once-in-a-lifetime special match between Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach. Fans were fuming that the one-off episode they'd been waiting for was going to be "impossible" to watch. Starting last Monday, the Tournament of Champions kicked off and is now airing instead...
Jojo Siwa said she doesn't think she'll ever speak to Candace Cameron Bure again after her comments about traditional marriages
"I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in," JoJo Siwa told People on Sunday.
womansday.com
Kelly Clarkson, 40, and Lauren Graham, 55, Get Real About Aging in Raw New Interview
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Lauren Graham and Kelly Clarkson discussed aging on The Kelly Clarkson Show. They specifically discussed how the pressure to maintain youthful looks applies largely...
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Hasan Minhaj ‘Most Annoying’ Contestant Ever
Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who hosted the Peabody-winning Netflix talk show Patriot Act, was clearly super excited to be playing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 30, but not everyone was on board with his enthusiasm. Minhaj was trying to keep things fun and upbeat, reacting to categories and answers in an...
The View’s Ana Navarro reveals scary medical diagnosis as daytime show prepares to return from holiday break
THE VIEW host Ana Navarro has revealed an eye-opening medical diagnosis as the popular talk show prepares to return from its holiday break. The 50-year-old took to social media to share the surprising news with fans. Ana, 50, posted a photo of a negative Covid-19 test on her Instagram Saturday...
Why Park Chan-wook crafted 'Decision to Leave' so love is more mysterious than murder
The South Korean director Park decided to take viewers beyond the trappings of a noir story and put them amid obsessive, irresistible attraction.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!’ Star Amy Schneider Dedicates Emotional Post to Her Wife After 2022 ToC Win
Amy Schneider proved once again that she is, in fact, a champion. On Monday, the Oakland, California-based writer emerged victorious during Jeopardy!'s 2022 Tournament of Champions, beating out contestants Andrew He and Sam Buttrey to win the $250,000 grand prize. According to a report from Variety, Amy also made history on the quiz show for being the first openly transgender contestant to not only qualify for the event, but also win it all.
