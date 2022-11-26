Read full article on original website
Related
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Doctors didn't catch Erin Basinger's growing mass at any perinatal appointment. She thinks weight stigma contributed to her delayed cancer diagnosis.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Anesthesia injections can help arthritis patients with knee pain
BOSTON -- Patients with arthritis of the knee may find relief from locally injected anesthesia. In a randomized trial, researchers took about 60 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and gave half of them an injection of an anesthetic around the knee to block the genicular nerves. The other half received placebo injections.Most of the patients who received the nerve block said they had less pain but the effects lessened over the 12-week follow-up period. The researchers say this nerve block technique could be an effective short-term therapy for patients, especially for those who want to postpone surgery.
Healthline
Can Ectopic Pregnancy Be Diagnosed With Ultrasound?
Ectopic pregnancies are diagnosed considering a variety of factors. Using ultrasound for ectopic pregnancy diagnosis is common. The word “ectopic” comes from a Latin word meaning “the presence of tissue or cells in an abnormal place.” When it comes to pregnancy, “ectopic” means that an embryo has implanted outside the uterine cavity, like on a fallopian tube, an ovary, or the cervix.
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
Could Acid Reflux Be Responsible for Your Back Pain? Here's What Doctors Say
If you’ve ever burped after a meal and felt stomach acid in the back of your throat (it’s gross, we know), then you have been acquainted with acid reflux. Not to be mistaken for heartburn—which is actually caused by acid reflux—this unpleasant experience isn’t a reason to panic, but can lead to a more chronic condition, known as gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD).
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
How To Easily Relieve Bladder Pressure
Bladder pressure is an intense pain in the abdominal region with an increased urge to urinate more frequently. Here's what you can do to easily relieve it.
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About Thoracic Endometriosis
Thoracic endometriosis is a rare condition that can cause chest pain and shortness of breath around the time of your period. It can also lead to life threatening complications like a collapsed lung. Thoracic endometriosis occurs when endometrial tissue grows inside your chest cavity, in or around your lungs. In...
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
ajmc.com
Unintended Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Postpartum Depression, Study Finds
The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression may be higher in women who give birth after unintended pregnancies vs those who get pregnant intentionally, according to a recent study. The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) may be higher in women who give birth resulting from unintended...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
ScienceBlog.com
Acupuncture can relieve lower back/pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy
Acupuncture can significantly relieve the lower back and/or pelvic pain frequently experienced by women during their pregnancy, suggests a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in the open access journal BMJ Open. And there were no observable major side effects for newborns whose mums opted for the therapy,...
MedicalXpress
Exploring birth choices after previous cesarean and risk of pelvic floor surgery
Vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section is associated with an increased risk of pelvic floor surgery compared with planning another cesarean, according to research publishing in PLoS Medicine. The findings provide useful information to help women who have had a previous cesarean section when planning how to give birth in their next pregnancy.
Healthline
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
Medical News Today
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
Comments / 0