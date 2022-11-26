ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Everything to know about Asherman syndrome

Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
CBS Boston

Anesthesia injections can help arthritis patients with knee pain

BOSTON -- Patients with arthritis of the knee may find relief from locally injected anesthesia.  In a randomized trial, researchers took about 60 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and gave half of them an injection of an anesthetic around the knee to block the genicular nerves. The other half received placebo injections.Most of the patients who received the nerve block said they had less pain but the effects lessened over the 12-week follow-up period.  The researchers say this nerve block technique could be an effective short-term therapy for patients, especially for those who want to postpone surgery.
Healthline

Can Ectopic Pregnancy Be Diagnosed With Ultrasound?

Ectopic pregnancies are diagnosed considering a variety of factors. Using ultrasound for ectopic pregnancy diagnosis is common. The word “ectopic” comes from a Latin word meaning “the presence of tissue or cells in an abnormal place.” When it comes to pregnancy, “ectopic” means that an embryo has implanted outside the uterine cavity, like on a fallopian tube, an ovary, or the cervix.
Parade

Could Acid Reflux Be Responsible for Your Back Pain? Here's What Doctors Say

If you’ve ever burped after a meal and felt stomach acid in the back of your throat (it’s gross, we know), then you have been acquainted with acid reflux. Not to be mistaken for heartburn—which is actually caused by acid reflux—this unpleasant experience isn’t a reason to panic, but can lead to a more chronic condition, known as gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD).
MedicineNet.com

Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?

Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
Healthline

Everything You Need to Know About Thoracic Endometriosis

Thoracic endometriosis is a rare condition that can cause chest pain and shortness of breath around the time of your period. It can also lead to life threatening complications like a collapsed lung. Thoracic endometriosis occurs when endometrial tissue grows inside your chest cavity, in or around your lungs. In...
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?

Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
ajmc.com

Unintended Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Postpartum Depression, Study Finds

The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression may be higher in women who give birth after unintended pregnancies vs those who get pregnant intentionally, according to a recent study. The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) may be higher in women who give birth resulting from unintended...
ScienceBlog.com

Acupuncture can relieve lower back/pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy

Acupuncture can significantly relieve the lower back and/or pelvic pain frequently experienced by women during their pregnancy, suggests a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in the open access journal BMJ Open. And there were no observable major side effects for newborns whose mums opted for the therapy,...
MedicalXpress

Exploring birth choices after previous cesarean and risk of pelvic floor surgery

Vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section is associated with an increased risk of pelvic floor surgery compared with planning another cesarean, according to research publishing in PLoS Medicine. The findings provide useful information to help women who have had a previous cesarean section when planning how to give birth in their next pregnancy.
Healthline

What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome

Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
cohaitungchi.com

Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?

There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
Medical News Today

PCOS and depression: The link

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy