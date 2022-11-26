ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Lady Devils Nip McMinn, Stay Unbeaten

CLEVELAND — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils shot 76 percent (16-of-21) from the free-throw line, including 9-of-11 in the fourth quarter, and turned back McMinn County 62-60 in the Thanksgiving Classic at Bradley Central on Friday night.

Greeneville improves to 4-0 and will close the Classic against Bradley Central at 4 p.m. Saturday. Bradley Central (4-0) defeated Hamilton Heights 73-39 on Friday.

Anna Shaw scored seven points, including a 3-pointer, in the first quarter as Greeneville jumped to a 20-14 lead against McMinn County. Kyla Jobe also knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter and Chloe Marsh banked in a 3 from half court at the end of the period.

McMinn County’s Peytyn Oliver, who led all scorers with 24 points, drained two 3s and scored 12 points in the second quarter as the Lady Cherokees surged to a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey, a Gardner-Webb signee who was held to two points in the first half, hit a 3 and scored nine points in the third quarter to help Greeneville grab a 49-48 lead.

Lindy Carter sank four of five free throws and scored six points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Devils held on.

Bailey hit three of four free throws in the fourth, while Jobe hit two.

Bailey finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Carter had 14 points and eight boards. Jobe had 11 points, and Marsh had eight points and 12 boards.

Aubrey Gonzalez added 16 points for McMinn County (0-2).

