Springfield, OH

1 shot, wounded in downtown Springfield, near Holiday in the City festivities

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 10:07 p.m.

Police are investigating a shooting Friday night either during or just at the end of the first night of Springfield’s Holiday in the City festivities.

>> Report of shot or shots fired ends Dayton Children's Parade downtown

Springfield police Lt. Cassidy Cantrell said the report of the shooting came in at 7:59 p.m.

The location of the shooting, according to police dispatch, was in the 100 block of South Fountain Avenue, near the Heritage Center of Clark County-Clark County Historical Society and Museum. One person was there, reportedly wounded by gunfire in or near the heritage center parking lot, according to Springfield police and fire dispatch radio communication.

Police were dispatched about 8 p.m.

According to a statement from the city manager’s office, the wounded person was a man who had gotten into an argument downtown. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

There were no other reports of injuries.

We’re also hearing that police are looking for a suspect. No other details are available.

Lt. Cantrell also said the person wounded could have been shot somewhere else and came to the South Fountain Avenue location.

“Officers are continuing to gather information at this time, and our investigation is very fluid,” Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf said. “The safety of all those in our community is our top priority and we take that to heart in all we do.”

Hundreds of people were attending the Holiday in the City celebration, which featured events at the City Hall Plaza and Esplanade areas that included live music, the arrival of Santa Claus aboard a city fire truck in the area of Columbia and Main streets, the grand illumination of the 55-foot tree on the Esplanade, and the opening of the downtown skating rink.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.

Tammy J. Harper Barker
3d ago

I can't believe what's happened to Springfield, and what's worse is the suspects are usually not caught. I feel bad for the parents and their children because it's not safe anywhere and definitely getting worse 😔

Reply(3)
4
Sick of All of You!
3d ago

I am never in Springfield without my gun anymore. Although I pray I never need to use it, I will if/when forced to without hesitation. This is how society has to live these days because "parents" (a term I use loosely) have raised animals instead of children. ALL races are guilty of this these days. So sad.

Reply
2
 

