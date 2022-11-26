ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

NC tied for most protests and threats against drag events, advocacy group says

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4Lwf_0jNva33O00

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Families at a drag story hour event in Union County earlier this year expected all eyes to be on the drag queens.

Instead, the focus shifted to demonstrators protesting the event.

“We didn’t start receiving any backlash, actually, until this year we received some when we first started, and then it died down,” said Joshua Jernigan, organizer of the Charlotte Area Drag Story Hour. “And this year, it seems to have ramped up significantly.”

Jernigan said the group hosted four events in 2022. They had to change venues several times because of anticipated protesters.

“We had a lot of pushback with Union County Pride and we took cancelling very seriously,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToxNu_0jNva33O00

Jernigan didn’t cancel, instead finding a different venue. He says they do everything in their power to avoid calling off the events.

“If we canceled every story hour that got a little bit of pushback, we would never have a story hour,” he said.

A report from GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, found that at least 124 drag events across 47 states have faced protests and threats so far this year. That data did not include a deadly mass shooting during a drag event at a nightclub in Colorado earlier this month.

North Carolina was tied with Texas for the most drag events targeted in these incidents, with 10. The report said more protests and threats may have occurred and were not documented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9vIm_0jNva33O00

“I think that the world has become a little extremist in everything that they do, and so people have needed a boogeyman, and somehow story hours became that boogeyman,” Jernigan said.

He wants past protesters to come out to the group’s next event with a different perspective and an open mind.

“I would love to see education pushed out about it,” he said. “I would love to see people who’ve been to these events talk about them more openly.”

Republicans in the U.S. House introduced the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act” to the legislature last month. If passed, it would ban drag shows at federally funded buildings like schools and libraries.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Queens University student sues school, claiming golf coach outed her as gay)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236ljh_0jNva33O00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 121

Northern White Witch
3d ago

Doing drag in a nightclub is completely different from trying to make it a "family friendly" event. Any attempt to make those two events the same just looks like propaganda and they just need to stop pushing their lifestyle on children.

Reply(7)
45
Satire Mic
3d ago

Why is this perversion being forced on America? There are not a type of people...show me the gene that makes them different. The only difference is their perverse actions. To justify grooming is ridiculous nonsensical thinking.

Reply(16)
59
Jeffrey Bowels
3d ago

keep this garbage behind closed doors like it should be, and you will get no threats. why do you ppl feel the need to push your garbage on other's. stop and the threats will stop.

Reply
22
Related
WCNC

Meck County sheriff sued over concealed carry permit delays

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A lawsuit filed against the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office accuses Sheriff Garry McFadden of intentionally delaying the issuing of concealed carry handgun permits and gun-purchasing permits. Grass Roots North Carolina, Gun Owners of America and three citizens are suing McFadden, accusing him of obstructionism because...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Groups to defend citizens' power to amend Ohio constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio's constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group...
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda

BAY CITY, Michigan — (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to push his economic agenda, aiming to maintain momentum after his party's better-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. Biden visited Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing...
BAY CITY, MI
FOX8 News

Davidson County teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Georgians shatter another voting record as Warnock, Walker trade blows

ATLANTA — More than 300,000 Georgians cast their ballots on Monday in Georgia's highly contentious Senate runoff race, smashing the of 233,000 votes set just four years ago, according to Georgia's secretary of state office. The record-setting vote tally on the first day of mandatory in-person early voting statewide paves the way for a dramatic showdown between simmering political rivals in Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker with just four days of early voting remaining until election day on Dec. 6.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
137K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy