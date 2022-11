Rivalry games are personal, with feelings from the result lasting longer than others. NC State will be the one to enjoy that feeling this year, as the Wolfpack defeated 17th-ranked North Carolina 30-27 in double overtime, marking the fourth time in the last five trips to Chapel Hill that the Wolfpack took home bragging rights. The win was the eighth of the year for Dave Doeren's squad, with four different quarterbacks playing a part in each of those wins.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO