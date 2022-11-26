Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Bobcats fall at the buzzer, snapping seven-game winning streak
The Quinnipiac men’s basketball lost to Hofstra 72-70 in the final game of the Northern Classic tournament Sunday afternoon. The Bobcats battled back from down 17 but multiple chances to tie the game as time dwindled down didn’t go Quinnipiac’s way. The Bobcats found themselves in an...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Bobcats break even at Christmas City Classic, beat host Lehigh 67-64
After falling to Kent State yesterday, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team left the Christmas City Classic with a win, narrowly beating the host Lehigh Mountain Hawks 67-64 on Sunday. The Bobcats’ second game of the tournament started the same way as their first, with senior forward Cur’Tiera Haywood scoring....
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac volleyball to face off against No. 1 Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament
After last week’s trip to Orlando, Quinnipiac volleyball will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to face off against the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 2, in the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Quinnipiac is coming off a monumental 3-1 upset over the top-seeded Fairfield Stags to win its...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Battle of the Bobcats: Kortright, Quinnipiac improve to 7-0 after win over Montana State
While two teams named the Bobcats entered Saturday’s game, only one could come out victorious. This time, it was the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team, who defeated the Montana State Bobcats 70-53 in the Northern Classic Saturday night. Quinnipiac was able to jump out to an early 5-0 lead...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 4 Quinnipiac tames Huskies, brings home tenth Nutmeg Classic title
HAMDEN, Conn – If there’s one thing Quinnipiac athletics has proved it can do this fall, it’s bringing home championships. The No. 4 Bobcats’ women’s ice hockey team (14-1-0) earned a gritty 1-0 victory over No. 15 UConn (11-7-2) to bring home the Nutmeg Classic title for the third consecutive tournament and tenth time in program history.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Christmas City collapse: Bobcats fall to Kent State 58-55 at Christmas City Classic
After four quarters of back-and-forth momentum, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team fell to the Kent State Golden Flashes 58-55 on Saturday in the 2022 Christmas City Classic. The Flashes will advance to play the Southern Illinois Salukis tomorrow, while the Bobcats will face the host Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The...
wiltonbulletin.com
New Haven's Desmond Claude playing key role as freshman for Xavier men's basketball team
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Desmond Claude committed to the Xavier men's basketball team back on Jan. 20, the New Haven product figured his lengthy recruiting process was over, and that he'd be playing for coach Travis Steele for the foreseeable future. Less than two months later, Steele was fired...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Labad scores twice as No. 4 Bobcats bulldoze Bemidji State
HAMDEN, Conn — Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey (13-1-0) earned a berth into Saturday’s Nutmeg Classic championship game with a dominant 5-0 victory over Bemidji State (3-13-1) in the tournament opener Friday afternoon. The Bobcats steamrolled the WCHA bottom feeders for 60 minutes, peppering Beavers’ junior goaltender Hannah...
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the wind was a major factor in fueling and fanning the fire. The Chamber of Commerce...
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
hk-now.com
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum
(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
NBC Connecticut
Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic
Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
One wounded in New Haven shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
Eyewitness News
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
News 12
Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall
Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut. Some customers News 12 spoke with say they think they know why most people stayed home this year. They say more sales begin before Black Friday - and most are online.
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
