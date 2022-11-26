ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bobcats fall at the buzzer, snapping seven-game winning streak

The Quinnipiac men's basketball lost to Hofstra 72-70 in the final game of the Northern Classic tournament Sunday afternoon. The Bobcats battled back from down 17 but multiple chances to tie the game as time dwindled down didn't go Quinnipiac's way. The Bobcats found themselves in an...
HAMDEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bobcats break even at Christmas City Classic, beat host Lehigh 67-64

After falling to Kent State yesterday, the Quinnipiac women's basketball team left the Christmas City Classic with a win, narrowly beating the host Lehigh Mountain Hawks 67-64 on Sunday. The Bobcats' second game of the tournament started the same way as their first, with senior forward Cur'Tiera Haywood scoring....
HAMDEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac volleyball to face off against No. 1 Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament

After last week's trip to Orlando, Quinnipiac volleyball will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to face off against the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 2, in the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Quinnipiac is coming off a monumental 3-1 upset over the top-seeded Fairfield Stags to win its...
MADISON, WI
Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 4 Quinnipiac tames Huskies, brings home tenth Nutmeg Classic title

HAMDEN, Conn – If there's one thing Quinnipiac athletics has proved it can do this fall, it's bringing home championships. The No. 4 Bobcats' women's ice hockey team (14-1-0) earned a gritty 1-0 victory over No. 15 UConn (11-7-2) to bring home the Nutmeg Classic title for the third consecutive tournament and tenth time in program history.
HAMDEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Labad scores twice as No. 4 Bobcats bulldoze Bemidji State

HAMDEN, Conn — Quinnipiac women's ice hockey (13-1-0) earned a berth into Saturday's Nutmeg Classic championship game with a dominant 5-0 victory over Bemidji State (3-13-1) in the tournament opener Friday afternoon. The Bobcats steamrolled the WCHA bottom feeders for 60 minutes, peppering Beavers' junior goaltender Hannah...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
WCVB

Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight

STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the wind was a major factor in fueling and fanning the fire. The Chamber of Commerce...
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury's Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company

GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico's, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
GLASTONBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum

(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
NBC Connecticut

Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic

Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

One wounded in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It's called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it's the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall

Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut. Some customers News 12 spoke with say they think they know why most people stayed home this year. They say more sales begin before Black Friday - and most are online.
TRUMBULL, CT

