In 2019, Southwest Health purchased an additional 27 acres of farmland adjacent to their facility in Platteville on the north and west end. In 2021, Southwest Health and the City of Platteville entered a development agreement in which Southwest Health would develop the land. The infrastructure includes roads, water lines, sewer lines, and other public works. All the infrastructure and roads are now in place for Phase I of the development, which is roughly 9 acres. Lots will be sized to suit a potential business and are available to purchase for commercial development. This stretch of development has officially been named, Performance Drive. If any business is interested in purchasing a lot on Performance Drive or would like more information, they can contact Southwest Health’s Executive Assistant at (608) 342-4702.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO