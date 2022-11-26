Read full article on original website
Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow held in Sauk County
BARABOO, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation held its traditional Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow in Sauk County Friday afternoon. The event brought the community together for food and fun, as well as two special dance contests: a male woodland-style dance and a female applique-style dance. “Culturally, art is family. (We’re) being...
For the Record: Rockford abortion clinic to open in spring 2023; Madison mayoral race continues
Madison-area group moves forward in opening Rockford abortion clinic. Profiled recently in the Madison Magazine, the Rockford Family Planning Foundation is on target to open in the Spring of 2023, barring any construction issues. President Jeanne Bissell joined For the Record to provide updates on the organization, which came together...
Performance Drive Lots Available Next To Southwest Health
In 2019, Southwest Health purchased an additional 27 acres of farmland adjacent to their facility in Platteville on the north and west end. In 2021, Southwest Health and the City of Platteville entered a development agreement in which Southwest Health would develop the land. The infrastructure includes roads, water lines, sewer lines, and other public works. All the infrastructure and roads are now in place for Phase I of the development, which is roughly 9 acres. Lots will be sized to suit a potential business and are available to purchase for commercial development. This stretch of development has officially been named, Performance Drive. If any business is interested in purchasing a lot on Performance Drive or would like more information, they can contact Southwest Health’s Executive Assistant at (608) 342-4702.
Missing person alert issued for man last seen leaving Madison hospital
MADISON, Wis. — A missing endangered person alert has been issued by the Madison Police Department. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
Arrest in Dodgeville Following Disturbance
Officials in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a home on Merrimac Street in Dodgeville Thursday around 1:30pm. Dodgeville police along with an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, Fredy Mendez Renderoz was arrested and booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
Braelon Allen out for Badgers’ game against Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — If the Badgers want to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe, they’ll have to do it without their top running back. Braelon Allen is out for Saturday’s game against Minnesota with a right leg injury. The sophomore had been dealing with a lingering injury over the past few weeks but was playing through it.
One person dead, one seriously injured in crash outside Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash Saturday outside Ixonia. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road SC just after 11 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were traveling westbound on...
Badgers come up short against Minnesota in regular season finale
MADISON, Wis. — Paul Bunyan’s Axe will stay on the west side of the Mississippi River for another year. Wisconsin came up just short at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, losing to Minnesota 23-16. The Badgers came into the game short-handed on both sides of the ball. Linebacker...
Badger students react to Luke Fickell hiring, Leonhard snub
MADISON, Wis. – Luke Fickell was named the 31st Wisconsin Head Coach on Sunday. The Badgers fanbase’s existential question has always been, how do we get to the next level, and compete for National Championships? Luke Fickell might just be that guy. It seemed like a done deal...
Wisconsin bests USC to take third place at Battle 4 Atlantis
NASSAU, Bahamas — Wisconsin got back to winning ways Friday, beating So. California 64-59 to earn third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis. After coming up just short against Kansas on Thursday, the Badgers rode a solid three-point shooting performance to the season’s fifth win. Wisconsin went 10 for 24 from beyond the arc and drained 25 of their 56 field goal attempts.
Report: Badgers flip the script, hire Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be new head coach
MADISON, Wis. — In a season full of surprises, the Badgers gave fans another one Sunday. Luke Fickell, who guided Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season, will be hired as Wisconsin’s new head coach, according to multiple media outlets including ESPN and the Wisconsin State Journal.
