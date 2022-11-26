Read full article on original website
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers are back at home for Indigenous Celebration night when they face on the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. MT on Monday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West & One, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Game 22: Dallas Stars (12-5-4, 28 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, 23 points) When: Saturday, November 26 at 8:00 p.m. CT (2000) Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game home stand against Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Senators. Team Records:
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Stars
BLUES The St. Louis Blues delivered what may have been their most impressive win of the season on Saturday night in Florida. Facing a 4-1 deficit with just over 11 minutes remaining in regulation, the Blues scored four unanswered goals to tie the game and win in overtime. The win came at a difficult point in the schedule, the second half of a back-to-back and end of a three-game Thanksgiving road trip.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
Yardbarker
Lightning’s Kucherov Has Evolved Into a Veteran Leader
The image of Tampa Bay Lightning’s forward Nikita Kucherov shirtless, arms stretched wide with a big grin on his bearded face, is now part of NHL history. They had just won their second Stanley Cup and he led the team in playoff points (32 points in 23 games) – after missing the entire season due to hip surgery. In his first game of the postseason against the Florida Panthers, he scored two goals and had an assist, which was not only impressive but quite frankly, stunning.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Nov. 26, 2022
When Connor Hellebuyck didn't step on the ice for practice with the rest of the Winnipeg Jets teammates in Chicago on Saturday, it wasn't unexpected. After all, the practice was less than 24 hours after Hellebuyck was face down on the ice, with no mask, as the Dallas Stars tied the game with 20 seconds left in regulation.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Battle Sens in Annual Black (and Orange) Friday Matinee
The Ducks continue an annual Black Friday tradition this afternoon with a matinee game at Honda Center, today taking on the Ottawa Senators. PUCK DROP: 12 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will host its 21st Black Friday game and...
Yardbarker
Blues rally from deficit to top Panthers in overtime
Jordan Kyrou scored on a breakaway with 3:52 left in overtime as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Kyrou also scored in regulation as the Blues snapped a two-game losing streak, rallying from a 4-1 third-period deficit. Brandon Saad, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 28
* Josh Morrissey assisted on three of Winnipeg's seven goals to match the franchise record for most in a game by a defenseman and continued his strong start to the 2022-23 season. * While Erik Karlsson accomplished a franchise-first for the Sharks, his opponent Quinn Hughes guided the Canucks to...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights
Columbus welcomes Vegas for a Monday night clash in Nationwide Arena. A season-best six-game homestand has become a seven-gamer with Saturday's game in Nashville being postponed. The Blue Jackets will try to finish it strong tonight against a good Vegas team; while Columbus has lost two in a row, the Jackets have played some good hockey and have just been unable to find the needed goals to emerge with wins in setbacks vs. Montreal (3-1) and the New York Islanders (3-2).
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Blues 2
Tampa Bay built a big lead early and cruised down the stretch to a victory over St. Louis on Friday. For the second straight game, the Lightning got off to a fast start and grabbed the lead. Unlike Monday's loss to Boston, however, the Bolts were able to continue to add on and cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Blues at AMALIE Arena on Friday.
