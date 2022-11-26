Read full article on original website
via.news
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Global X AI Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Global X AI‘s pre-market value is already 4.91% up. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Global X AI (AIQ) sliding 0.05% to $20.97. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
via.news
Canaan Already 7% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 7.36% down. Canaan’s last close was $2.58, 73.88% under its 52-week high of $9.88. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canaan (CAN) falling 4.44% to $2.58. NASDAQ dropped 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
laptopmag.com
Early Cyber Monday deal knocks $530 off this fully-loaded Lenovo Legion Slim 7 RTX 3060 gaming laptop
Cyber Monday 2022 is just about here and do you know what that means? That's right, only the best sales on top tech, gear, and more! And If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, my friend you've found the best of the best. In this limited-availability...
ZDNet
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $79
Black Friday may be over, but we're still on the watch for breakout deals for Cyber Monday. Namely, Best Buy had one of the best Chromebook deals this year, with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 -- which retails at $219 and typically sells for $139 -- listed for as low as $79. And that deal is still available headed into Cyber Monday.
MSI RX 6650 XT for $249 Represents the Best Current GPU Value
An excellent price on a great graphics card
TechRadar
Intel and AMD rumors suggest underwhelming CPU plans for 2023
Raptor Lake refresh doesn’t sound hugely compelling, and AMD looks like it'll top out at 8-cores with 3D V-Cache. Next year, the battle of the desktop processors will continue to be fought between Raptor Lake – with Intel planning a refreshed clutch of current 13th-gen chips – and AMD’s Zen 4, according to the latest rumors from a well-known Chinese leaker.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2022
We've benchmarked all the latest GPUs to select the best graphics cards for gaming. These graphics cards offer the best performance at their price and resolution, from 1080p to 4K.
Digital Trends
If you want AMD Ryzen 7000, Black Friday is the time to buy
AMD’s Ryzen CPUs are among the best processors you can buy, and the most recent two generations are on sale for Black Friday — and some models are down to their lowest price ever. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now is the time to strike. The...
laptopmag.com
Killer Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $950 off MSI Creator 17 with RTX 3060 GPU
Cyber Monday deals at Amazon are now live with jaw-dropping discounts on select laptops. If you want a pro laptop for photo editing, video editing and gaming, this deal will resonate with you. Amazon currently offers the MSI Creator 17 laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $950 price cut off the laptop's normal price of $2,349.
laptopmag.com
Unwind with $600 off ASUS ZenBook Pro RTX 3050 Ti in this Cyber Monday laptop deal
Black Friday 2022 laptop deals may have been hot, but Cyber Monday laptop deals are already hotter. Newegg Cyber Monday deals, in particular, are really bringing the heat with stellar deals on RTX 30 Series laptops. Asus laptops, for example, have a long history of being reliable machines. The Asus...
laptopmag.com
Asus TUF Gaming F17 crashes to $849 in fresh Cyber Monday deal — save nearly $400!
With Cyber Monday deals already firing on all cylinders, you bet there are price cuts galore on plenty of gaming laptops. In fact, this Asus TUF Gaming F17 is now over $400 off (opens in new tab), meaning you can nab a 17-inch gaming laptop with decent specs for under $1,000.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. XPS 13 vs. XPS 13 Plus
Dell’s XPS 13-inch laptop lineup underwent a shakeup in 2022, with the clamshell splitting out into the lower-cost XPS 13 9315 and the more powerful XPS 13 Plus. Meanwhile, the old 360-degree convertible XPS 13 2-in-1 morphed into a detachable tablet. That presents something of a challenge if you’re...
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7950X is now a far cheaper upgrade for PC gamers with $145 off for Black Friday
If you’re hunting for a high-end processor, there’s a storming deal from Newegg in the US on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (opens in new tab) right now – the CPU has been reduced from its MSRP of $699 to $554, which represents a seriously chunky discount of just over 20%.
IGN
The Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals Are Still Available for This Weekend
Black Friday has passed but the deals on gaming PCs are mostly still available. We've sorted out the best gaming PC deals from Walmart, HP, Dell (Alienware), Best Buy, and Amazon. The Black Friday gaming PC deals this year have been much stronger than last year. That's because this has been the first Black Friday where RTX 30 series video cards aren't marked up over MSRP. Because video cards are cheaper, pre-built gaming PCs equipped with these GPUs are also cheaper. Another advantage of picking up a gaming PC this year is that since video card supply no longer an issue, you'll be able to order a PC and expect to receive it in a very reasonable time frame.
laptopmag.com
HP Victus gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is only $700 on Black Friday
Black Friday is swerving in with deals that will make you feel like royalty, and this HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card is no different. You can get the HP Victus 15 for $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This means you're saving $400 off...
IGN
The Best Dell Black Friday Deals on Alienware Gaming PCs and Laptops, Consoles, and More
The Dell Black Friday Sale starts today, Thanksgiving Day. The first round of doorbuster deals kicks off at 6am PT with the second round going up 4 hours later at 10am PT. If you've been looking for a good deal on an Alienware Aurora or Dell XPS gaming PC, then there's no better time to buy. Likewise, if you need something more portable and you're looking at one of the Alienware or Dell G-series gaming laptops, this sale has got you covered too.
