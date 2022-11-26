Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
via.news
AMD Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped by a staggering 28.23% in 21 sessions from $58.6 at 2022-10-27, to $75.14 at 19:24 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. AMD’s last close...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Falls By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 26.23% in 10 sessions from $1.83 at 2022-11-11, to $1.35 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
EUR/GBP Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:11 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.778% up from its 52-week low and 6.929% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Copper (HG) is $3.62. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.75% up from its 52-week low and 32.55% down from its 52-week high.
streetwisereports.com
Pharma Co. Gains Approval for SARS-CoV-2 Drug
Osaka-based pharmaceutical and medical device developer and manufacturer Shionogi & Co. Ltd. (SGIOY:OTC-US; 4507:TYO) announced yesterday that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) had granted emergency regulatory approval for its novel anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug, Xocova® (ensitrelvir fumaric acid), for use in the treatment of infection from COVID-19. The...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 31.81% in 21 sessions from $7.67 at 2022-10-27, to $10.11 at 19:42 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
NeuroMetrix Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 6.25% down. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.61, 80.07% under its 52-week high of $8.08. The last session, NASDAQ ended with NeuroMetrix (NURO) falling 2.42% to $1.61. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
via.news
Greenhill & Co. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Greenhill & Co. (GHL), MEDIFAST (MED), Guess? (GES) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
LendingTree Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and LendingTree‘s pre-market value is already 5.81% down. LendingTree’s last close was $23.59, 83.51% under its 52-week high of $143.09. The last session, NASDAQ finished with LendingTree (TREE) jumping 2.97% to $23.59. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The Market Open, FuboTV Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.44% down. FuboTV’s last close was $2.70, 92.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 3.23% to $2.70. NYSE jumped 0.39% to $15,605.67,...
via.news
Palladium Futures Drops By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,858.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2695, 99.99% below its average volume of 6034464582.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.74% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15546, 99.99% below its average volume of 13040758307.6. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Simmons First National Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Lumentum Holdings (LITE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Pinduoduo And ANSYS On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Pinduoduo, Shopify, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
via.news
EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.93% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.2% up from its 52-week low and 7.407% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Two Harbors Investment Corp, MIND C.T.I. Ltd., Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO), Escalade (ESCA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) 16.31 0.74% 16.8% 2022-11-24 11:06:08. 2 MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO) 2.12...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 9% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,474.99. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.12% down from its 52-week high.
Comments / 0