California State

via.news

Gap Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 34.79% in 21 sessions from $11.01 to $14.84 at 19:57 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 19:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

FDA approves AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, Imjudo for metastatic lung cancer

Cancer death rates have declined significantly over the past 20 years according to the. (CDC), yet some types of cancer remain difficult to treat. , and it has the highest death rate in the United States. Following the publication of the trial results, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...
MedicalXpress

Blinding eye disease strongly associated with serious forms of cardiovascular disease

Patients with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, are also highly likely to have either underlying heart damage from heart failure and heart attacks, or advanced heart valve disease, or carotid artery disease associated with certain types of strokes, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.
via.news

Burlington Stores Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 34.49% in 21 sessions from $146.18 at 2022-11-10, to $196.60 at 20:04 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Drops By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $3.08 at 2022-11-14, to $2.39 at 19:58 EST on Sunday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Biogen Already 4% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Biogen‘s pre-market value is already 4.37% down. Biogen’s last close was $305.15, 0.11% under its 52-week high of $305.48. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Biogen (BIIB) rising 0.56% to $305.15. NASDAQ fell 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Copper Futures Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.22% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:09 EST on Monday, 28 November, Copper (HG) is $3.60. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 8370, 99.99% below its average volume of 16463873592.72. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.93% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.2% up from its 52-week low and 7.407% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.75% up from its 52-week low and 32.55% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Palladium Futures Drops By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,858.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2695, 99.99% below its average volume of 6034464582.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

McCormick & Company And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), One Liberty Properties (OLP), LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 9% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,474.99. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.12% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 27 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,197.30. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the past decade, the market for Australian shares...

