Read full article on original website
Related
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
Despite the market facing extreme volatility in 2022, I still like adding to these three growth stocks at today's prices.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Falls By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 26.23% in 10 sessions from $1.83 at 2022-11-11, to $1.35 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These game-changing companies are incredible deals following a 38% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
The digital advertising space is being pinched by today's macroeconomic climate -- but you wouldn't know it to look at The Trade Desk's rising results. Shockwave Medical has a monopoly in the intravenous lithotripsy device niche, and there appears to be a growth market for that type of treatment. Now...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
via.news
Burlington Stores Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 34.49% in 21 sessions from $146.18 at 2022-11-10, to $196.60 at 20:04 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:12 EST on Sunday, 27 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.537% up from its 52-week low and 4.595% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
via.news
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.75% up from its 52-week low and 32.55% down from its 52-week high.
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now
The market's not seeing the full potential of this social media platform, particularly under its new leadership.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding
Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter. "The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies. The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million. Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio...
via.news
Nikola Stock Drops By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $3.08 at 2022-11-14, to $2.39 at 19:58 EST on Sunday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
Comments / 0