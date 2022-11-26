ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Falls By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 26.23% in 10 sessions from $1.83 at 2022-11-11, to $1.35 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

The digital advertising space is being pinched by today's macroeconomic climate -- but you wouldn't know it to look at The Trade Desk's rising results. Shockwave Medical has a monopoly in the intravenous lithotripsy device niche, and there appears to be a growth market for that type of treatment. Now...
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Burlington Stores Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 34.49% in 21 sessions from $146.18 at 2022-11-10, to $196.60 at 20:04 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:12 EST on Sunday, 27 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.537% up from its 52-week low and 4.595% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally

Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.75% up from its 52-week low and 32.55% down from its 52-week high.
Nikola Stock Drops By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $3.08 at 2022-11-14, to $2.39 at 19:58 EST on Sunday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
