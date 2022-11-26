ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Hedge-fund billionaire Ron Baron now has 15% of his portfolio in Tesla stock. Billionaire fund manager Philippe Laffont tripled his stake in PayPal during the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks

Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Greenhill & Co. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Greenhill & Co. (GHL), MEDIFAST (MED), Guess? (GES) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Credit Suisse Group Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.59, 66.04% under its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) dropping 6.27% to...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 20:01 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
