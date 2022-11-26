PSU Gameday: Sean Clifford set for final act at Beaver Stadium on senior day

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is set to start his 23rd and final game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday against Michigan State. Barry Reeger | AP file photo

Sean Clifford always knew this was a possibility. Returning for a sixth year at Penn State — and fourth as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback — wasn’t always going to be popular with fans.

Many in the Beaver Stadium bleachers are eager to see true freshman Drew Allar, a former five-star recruit, take the reins. At one point this season, there were audible boos when Clifford was introduced as the starter on the video boards.

He understands the situation.

”Did I have some bad days? Yeah, for sure,” Clifford said earlier this month after a win over Maryland. “But I know I’ve given this program everything I’ve got. I’ve laid my guts on the line for this place, and I love everything about Penn State. And it’s going to be sad to leave.

“But at the same time … I think myself and the Penn State community are definitely ready to see someone new. I’m with them. I’m with them.”

Still, with one last game to go for Clifford in Happy Valley, his coaches and teammates are hopeful he gets a warmer reception for Saturday’s senior day ceremonies before playing Michigan State.

Coach James Franklin even fired a preemptive strike in support of Clifford last week before facing Rutgers in a rare acknowledgment of something beyond that week’s game.

“I would love for that kid — not to get ahead of ourselves — but in our last game, on senior day, I hope he gets the type of appreciation and recognition that he deserves,” Franklin said.

Clifford’s longevity has helped him set the all-time Penn State records in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and completion percentage. He is just the seventh quarterback in Big Ten history to throw for 10,000 yards.

But he wasn’t able to follow in the footsteps of two other Ohio natives who wore No. 14 — Todd Blackledge and John Shaffer — and led the Lions to national titles.

Clifford went 0-4 against Ohio State, 2-2 against Michigan and will have a shot to finish 3-1 against Michigan State with a win over the Spartans Saturday. With Clifford starting, the Lions won the Cotton Bowl in 2019 to finish 11-2, opted out of playing in a bowl after a 4-5 record in the 2020 pandemic season and lost in the Outback Bowl to finish 7-6 in 2021.

Penn State is heavily favored to get back to double-digit wins this year. But it’s not the win total that matters most to Clifford’s teammates.

“He’s always showing up. He’s showing up each every day and being a tremendous leader,” said defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, a fellow team captain. “I’m just proud to be his teammate. I’ve learned so much from him, and I think the whole locker room has, and he doesn’t even know it.

“This program’s gonna miss him.”

For his part, Clifford is appreciative for all six of his years at Penn State.

“Since this Saturday will be my final home game in Beaver Stadium officially, I really want to thank our fans and this amazing community for everything that we’ve all been a part of,” Clifford said. “… I’m proud to say I’m the luckiest quarterback in all of college football to be able to start 23 games at Beaver Stadium. Nothing can beat that.”

THREE AND OUT

Senior day

Saturday will actually be the second senior day recognition for Clifford, as Penn State typically recognizes all seniors in the pregame ceremony, even if they still have a decision to make about whether to stay or go.

That’s what happened with Clifford, who was asked to return for the extra year afforded to him by the pandemic and made his decision a few weeks after the end of the regular season.

Same with Mustipher, who had to gingerly walk out for last November’s ceremony while recovering from season-ending knee surgery. He later elected to return for his extra year.

“I’m blessed to come back. It meant a lot,” Mustipher said. “I wanted to come back and win every opportunity I got. Just being with the guys each and every day, it definitely made my decision to come back worthwhile. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

It will be the first time making the senior day walk for another captain, Ji’Ayir Brown. The safety and former Lackawanna College alum notably elected not to participate last year, signaling that he had his mind made up to return for his extra season.

“For me, honestly, we know we’re a 10-win team every year,” Brown said. “We know what happened in the past, we know why it happened, but we also know that wasn’t us. That wasn’t our team these last couple years.”

Shorthanded Spartans

To get back to that 10-win mark, the Lions will first have to beat a shell-shocked Michigan State squad.

The Spartans were a College Football Playoff contender last year and ultimately earned a New Year’s Six bid, beating Pitt in the Peach Bowl. But they badly miss star running back Kenneth Walker, whose production covered up plenty of the team’s deficiencies before he left for the NFL.

Injuries had already sapped team depth, which was hurt further by suspensions for a group that attacked two Michigan players in the tunnel after their game last month. Seven Spartans had charges filed against them on Wednesday.

Things have been bad enough that the Spartans have opted to go non-contact in practice for the past few weeks to avoid more injuries.

“We don’t hit,” coach Mel Tucker said. “The only day we have contact, that we hit with pads on, is game day. It’s been like that for the last three weeks, because we don’t have enough guys to practice and we don’t have enough healthy bodies. And so we’re just trying to get guys to the game, so that we have enough guys to be able to play in the game.”

It’s about the only way to explain the Spartans’ 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana last week.

The Hoosiers had lost seven in a row and started a quarterback, Dexter Williams, who was fourth on the depth chart earlier this month against Penn State. Williams completed just one pass in regulation, but that one-dimensional offense was still able to beat the Spartans.

And so a team that was ranked in the top 10 back in early September enters the regular season finale at 5-6, needing a win as a three-score underdog just to become bowl-eligible.

Infirmary report

Franklin said this week he was hopeful to get two of his best players — cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and left tackle Olu Fashanu — back on the field before the end of the season.

Neither is a lock to play in the bowl game because of their draft projections, though Fashanu may end up deciding to return for another season.

Porter, who has missed the last two games while recovering from appendicitis, was back at practice this week in the brief period open to media. Fashanu, who has missed three games with an apparent lower-body injury, was not spotted in that stretch.

Kalen King and Johnny Dixon have held down the outside cornerback spots in Porter’s absence with help from Marquis Wilson.

True freshman Drew Shelton has started all three games in Fashanu’s place. The Lions had to burn Shelton’s redshirt in the process, but Franklin said all involved were fine with the development given the experience Shelton is gaining.

“Had a conversation with Drew’s mom, had a conversation with Drew,” Franklin said. “He wants to play. We feel like he gives us the best opportunity right now, and playing seven games as a true freshman with a good percentage of them as the starter, that’s a worthwhile burned redshirt, if that makes sense.”