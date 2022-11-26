Charlie Anischik nets hat trick as South Hadley boys soccer buries Blackstone Valley Tech for Division 4 state title

Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Division 3 State Champions!!! No. 2 seed Redmen prevail over No.1 seed D-Y in epic, four-set battle
WORCESTER – When the Dennis-Yarmouth's serve landed into the net, giving the Tewksbury Redmen its 25th point to win the game, and the fourth set, the players off the bench quickly ran out to the floor and hugged, celebrated and cried together, knowing they all made history. That 25th...
theithacan.org
Football advances to quarterfinals with win over Springfield
The Ithaca College football team defeated the Springfield College Pride 31–20 in the second round of the NCAA Championship on Nov. 26 at Butterfield Stadium. The victory advances the Bombers to the National quarterfinals for the first time since 2003 and improves the college’s overall record to 12–0.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Tigers youth football team honored at city hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Players of the Springfield Tigers Youth Football Team gathered Friday morning at city hall. The team celebrated their accomplishments this season, as they get ready to compete in the National Championships down in Kissimmee, Florida. “We’ve worked really hard this season, it’s a really good opportunity...
American skiers with Western Mass ties, Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan, of Charlemont, make way to finals after 1st run at Killington World Cup ski race.
KILLINGTON, VT – Four American ski racers, including two with ties to Western Massachusetts finished in the top 20 in the first run of the giant slalom Saturday morning. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 10th, 1.36 seconds off the leader, while Paula Moltzan finished 16th, Katie Hensien and Nina O’Brien wrapped up the three Americans to earn 25th and 26th place to qualify for second runs at the first women’s giant slalom race of the Women’s World Cup season.
Springfield Tigers raising funds for National Championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After four of its teams won New England Regionals last weekend, the Springfield Tigers are headed to the American Youth Football national championships in early December. Springfield won four of the youth...
American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach
Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
Man allegedly pulls a gun at Chicopee Comp football game on Thanksgiving
Chicopee police say they arrested a man for pulling a gun during an altercation at the Chicopee Comp versus Chicopee High football game on Thursday. The incident reportedly happened after an argument between two men became violent and police told Western Mass News that a suspect was in custody for striking a man with a gun.
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
amherstbulletin.com
‘We’re still here’: Nolumbeka Project’s series of short videos highlights the history of Indigenous peoples
HOLYOKE — Growing up, Liz Coldwind Santana Kiser felt a sense of pride for who she was and her tribe as she listened to stories of her family’s history, passed down generation after generation. But when the Chaubunagungamaug Nipmuc elder and council woman went to public school, that...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
Two-car crash leaving one with injuries in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Police Department was called to a two-car motor vehicle accident Friday night.
amherstbulletin.com
State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit
HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst High’s track project funding held up over PFAS fears
AMHERST — A full-scale renovation and reorientation of the deteriorating track and its interior field at Amherst Regional High School is up in the air following a deadlocked vote by the Town Council on Monday. Half of the councilors voted against funding for the project, citing concerns about the its artificial turf surface producing PFAS chemical contaminants.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
amherstbulletin.com
Town Council gives Bockelman mostly high marks, but offers pointed critiques
AMHERST — While the town manager is again getting high marks for his performance over the last year, some of his bosses on the Town Council would like to see Paul Bockelman do more to enhance the town’s relationship with the University of Massachusetts, to improve morale within the Police Department, and to include more voices from Black, Indigenous and people of color communities in shaping policy.
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Donations double value of $25 chamber gift cards
AMHERST — Gift cards available through the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will again have a holiday match through donations by local businesses that will double their value to $50. The chamber will be selling 240 of these $25 gift cards starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the...
