ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Charlie Anischik nets hat trick as South Hadley boys soccer buries Blackstone Valley Tech for Division 4 state title

By KYLE GRABOWSKI
amherstbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theithacan.org

Football advances to quarterfinals with win over Springfield

The Ithaca College football team defeated the Springfield College Pride 31–20 in the second round of the NCAA Championship on Nov. 26 at Butterfield Stadium. The victory advances the Bombers to the National quarterfinals for the first time since 2003 and improves the college’s overall record to 12–0.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Tigers youth football team honored at city hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Players of the Springfield Tigers Youth Football Team gathered Friday morning at city hall. The team celebrated their accomplishments this season, as they get ready to compete in the National Championships down in Kissimmee, Florida. “We’ve worked really hard this season, it’s a really good opportunity...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

American skiers with Western Mass ties, Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan, of Charlemont, make way to finals after 1st run at Killington World Cup ski race.

KILLINGTON, VT – Four American ski racers, including two with ties to Western Massachusetts finished in the top 20 in the first run of the giant slalom Saturday morning. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 10th, 1.36 seconds off the leader, while Paula Moltzan finished 16th, Katie Hensien and Nina O’Brien wrapped up the three Americans to earn 25th and 26th place to qualify for second runs at the first women’s giant slalom race of the Women’s World Cup season.
CHARLEMONT, MA
MassLive.com

American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach

Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000

Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit

HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst High’s track project funding held up over PFAS fears

AMHERST — A full-scale renovation and reorientation of the deteriorating track and its interior field at Amherst Regional High School is up in the air following a deadlocked vote by the Town Council on Monday. Half of the councilors voted against funding for the project, citing concerns about the its artificial turf surface producing PFAS chemical contaminants.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Town Council gives Bockelman mostly high marks, but offers pointed critiques

AMHERST — While the town manager is again getting high marks for his performance over the last year, some of his bosses on the Town Council would like to see Paul Bockelman do more to enhance the town’s relationship with the University of Massachusetts, to improve morale within the Police Department, and to include more voices from Black, Indigenous and people of color communities in shaping policy.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Donations double value of $25 chamber gift cards

AMHERST — Gift cards available through the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will again have a holiday match through donations by local businesses that will double their value to $50. The chamber will be selling 240 of these $25 gift cards starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy