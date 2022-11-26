Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Take a Split on the Weekend with Resounding Win Over Regis
DENVER, Colo. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (5-1) rebounded after their first loss on the season with a resounding victory on Saturday afternoon over the Regis University Rangers (3-3) 90-66. QUOTE FROM HEAD COACH RANDI RICHARDSON-THORNLEY. "I'm extremely happy with how our team responded today. We talked...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats handed first setback on the season in opening game of the Regis Thanksgiving Classic
DENVER – The Central Washington women's basketball team suffered their first loss on the young season after falling to the 21st nationally ranked Colorado School of Mines Orediggers (3-1) Friday afternoon 72-53 in the first game of the Regis Thanksgiving Classic. QUOTE FROM HEAD COACH RANDI RICHARDSON-THORNLEY. "Tonight, was...
koxe.com
Brownwood Football Season Ends Against Wichita Falls
ABILENE – On a rainy and cold night, the Wichita Falls Coyotes dashed the dreams of the Brownwood Lions with a 41-19 victory in the Class 4A Division 1 Regional Semifinal Game. The Lions coughed the ball up four times, including three in the second half; did not complete...
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Keysborough – November 26, 2022
City View battled Keysborough in the boys small school division of the 2022 Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament.
KTEN.com
Bells tripped up by Holliday once again
DENTON, Texas (KTEN) - The Bells Panthers fell to Holliday in the regional semifinals for the second straight year on Friday afternoon 17-14. Last year the Panthers fell to the Eagles in the regular season 27-14 and would get beaten again in the regional semifinals 21-14 in overtime. The Panthers...
Our Place hosting a 3-day Black Friday Extravaganza
For this entire weekend, you can check out some great deals at Our Place Eatery and Spirits as the Black Friday Extravaganza just kicked off.
Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
kswo.com
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
Wichita Falls Man Turning 100 and Has One Simple Request, Birthday Cards
If I know 100 birthdays in Wichita Falls, I think we can help this guy out. You may remember a couple of years ago, we had a story go viral in our city about a gentleman named Joe Cuba. He was turning 100 and wanted 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Well...he got way more than 100. I don't know if we ever got an official number, but it was at least 50,000 birthday cards. You can check out that crazy story here.
bowienewsonline.com
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs. According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and […]
Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
