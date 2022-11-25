Read full article on original website
Dena Torrez
3d ago
By the way it's doesn't have a restaurant, doesn't serve food and doesn't have bed and breakfast. They is a rude Cattle farmer thar his cows get out all the time. They don't live in the house they live in the smaller home next to it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
atomic-ranch.com
An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out
A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
fox44news.com
2022 Salado Christmas Parade
SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
kut.org
After church group excludes LGBTQ floats, City of Taylor organizes its own holiday parade
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The City of Taylor will hold its own holiday parade this year, parting...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
Christmas begins as Peppermint Parkway opens at Austin's Circuit of the Americas
Bright lights, Christmas trees, go-karts, and more.
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
KWTX
13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony. “I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a...
fox29.com
'Goatsgiving': Large Elon Musk GOAT statue delivered to Tesla's Austin headquarters
AUSTIN, Texas - A new statue of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is turning heads. The metal sculpture features the billionaire's head placed on the body of a goat sitting on the back of a rocket. The sculpture reportedly cost about $600,000 to build, says the Wall Street Journal.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
