Granger, TX

Dena Torrez
3d ago

By the way it's doesn't have a restaurant, doesn't serve food and doesn't have bed and breakfast. They is a rude Cattle farmer thar his cows get out all the time. They don't live in the house they live in the smaller home next to it.

luxury-houses.net

Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features

208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
atomic-ranch.com

An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out

A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

2022 Salado Christmas Parade

SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
SALADO, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’

AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco

Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
WACO, TX
KXAN

Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
AUSTIN, TX

