Sure, 70 percent of the hockey schedule remains. We aren't even in December yet but the Panthers have put themselves in a position of needing some wins. They have lost 4 of 5, although got points in two of the losses, after a 3 goal blown lead at home on Saturday. Now, the Panthers go to frosty Western Canada without their sick captain and will need to dig deep and come up with some victories. Going through adversity is a positive for teams and opportunity as a group and individually. There's plenty of hockey to be played but the eastern conference is very...

25 MINUTES AGO