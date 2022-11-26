Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks expected to place WR Dee Eskridge on IR with hand injury
RENTON — The Seahawks thought they had escaped the prospect of any significant injury with receiver Dee Eskridge when initial exams showed only a bruised right hand suffered early in a game Nov. 13 in Munich against Tampa Bay. But when the hand continued to be an issue, further...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers questionable to return vs. Eagles due to oblique injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went back to the locker room to get checked out after suffering an oblique injury in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Packers say he is questionable to return. UPDATE: Rodgers is back on the sideline but out of pads....
Yakima Herald Republic
With travel-heavy part of schedule done, Seahawks are home for a playoff push
RENTON — Back in action Sunday after the longest road trip they’ve ever taken, the Seahawks finally enter the homestretch of the 2022 season. That’s a phrase that is both figurative and literal, with the Seahawks finishing the season with five of their last seven games in the familiar confines of Lumen Field — beginning with Sunday’s 1:05 game against the 3-7 Las Vegas Raiders — after having played six of their first 10 on the road.
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch when Seahawks play Raiders in Week 12 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
RENTON — The Seahawks continue their every four-year walk down memory lane reunion with the AFC West Sunday against the Raiders. It’s been a pleasant stroll so far as Seattle already has wins against the Broncos and Chargers, and will look to get to 3-0 against their former division brethren with a win over the Raiders Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is 1:05 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) live game updates thread.
Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown edging closer to 2022 debut
It’s been a long road back for Seattle Seahawks second-year cornerback Tre Brown, who suffered a torn patellar tendon to end his rookie season. Now back on the active roster, Brown is edging closer to making his 2022 debut. Brown was a full-go this week in practice, but coach...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ loss to Raiders indefensible, and that’s the problem
No, that’s not the word. Indefensible. That’s more like it. That’s the encapsulation of the Seahawks’ 40-34 loss to the Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday. That’s the characterization of the overtime defeat that came against a team entering the game 3-7. Fans can point...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks put receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve
The Seahawks made an expected move official Saturday, putting receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve with a broken hand suffered in their 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Munich on Nov. 13. Eskridge was initially diagnosed with just a bruise. Further exams revealed a break and Eskridge will have to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks ‘got bit’ after review overturned DK Metcalf catch in fourth quarter
It caught the Seahawks by surprise that Sunday’s game against the Raiders suddenly turned into one in which they needed every break they could get to win. And in the last few minutes those breaks — when it came to a couple of calls from the officials, anyway — didn’t go their way. If either had, the Seahawks might well have won. Instead, neither did, and coach Pete Carroll was left to lament the impact that they had on his team’s 40-34 defeat.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks vs. Raiders: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 12 picks
Bob Condotta (7-3) Seahawks 24, Raiders 17: The Raiders seem like they should be better than their 3-7 record suggests, and they are coming off a good win at Denver. The Seahawks' loss to Tampa Bay harkened back to some of the early-season defensive struggles. A return home and being fresh and healthy off the bye should result in the kind of performance we saw during Seattle’s four-game winning streak and a return to the win column.
Key starter Abe Lucas ill but playing for Seahawks vs Raiders. Laquon Treadwell to debut
Lucas played all 588 snaps on offense in the first 10 games, at right tackle. Dee Eskridge’s latest injury gives Treadwell a shot.
‘Clean up on Aisle 2’: Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning stock Hy-Vee shelves on ESPN+ show
Former University of Northern Iowa football standout and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the grocery store where he stocked shelves before making his way to the NFL. This time, he brought along another Hall of Famer to show him the ropes. ...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks lose 40-34 to Raiders after giving up 86-yard score in OT
A day that began as promisingly as could be — an interception on the first play and a touchdown two plays later to give Seattle a lead just 28 seconds in — ended as disastrously as possible. And when Josh Jacobs rushed 86 yards for a touchdown to...
Seahawks Pro Football Focus grades from a brutal OT loss to Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks fell to 6-5 with yesterday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. This was a significant and potentially season-changing kind of loss. Seattle also dropped out of the NFC Playoff Picture, falling to No. 8 in the conference standings behind the Washington Commanders – who now control the last wild card spot in the NFC. Let’s see if we can break down who’s to blame and who deserves some credit based on the individual grades from Sunday’s game.
CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Big games have already arrived for the Panthers
Sure, 70 percent of the hockey schedule remains. We aren't even in December yet but the Panthers have put themselves in a position of needing some wins. They have lost 4 of 5, although got points in two of the losses, after a 3 goal blown lead at home on Saturday. Now, the Panthers go to frosty Western Canada without their sick captain and will need to dig deep and come up with some victories. Going through adversity is a positive for teams and opportunity as a group and individually. There's plenty of hockey to be played but the eastern conference is very...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EST
Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt. PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.
Yakima Herald Republic
Frustration ends for Oliver Bjorkstrand after career-long scoreless streak for Kraken
The Seattle Kraken had a close call during the third period Friday when fresh off a slump-busting goal, winger Oliver Bjorkstrand caught a high puck and left the bench but later returned. He didn't register a point in Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights but was plus-one with two...
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Uniform Announcement
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly taking it back to the 90s next season with some fan-favorite throwback uniforms. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Seahawks announced they will bring back their 90s-era throwback uniforms starting next season." The NFL world reacted to Seattle's uniform news on Sunday. "Oh hell yes," a...
Seahawks Week 12 injury report: WR Dee Eskridge ruled out vs. Raiders
The Seahawks are about as healthy as they have been all season heading into their Sunday matchup with the Raiders. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been ruled out with a broken hand he suffered against the Buccaneers but otherwise everyone else is good to go. Here’s the team’s complete injury...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle 4, Vegas 2
Vegas200—2 First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 3 (Gourde, Larsson), 2:38. 2, Seattle, Burakovsky 6 (Larsson, Schwartz), 8:00. 3, Vegas, Roy 5 (Karlsson, Theodore), 10:46 (pp). 4, Vegas, Kessel 4 (Theodore), 12:50. Second Period_5, Seattle, Burakovsky 7 (Schultz, Oleksiak), 5:20. 6, Seattle, Eberle 6 (Beniers), 18:46. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Seattle...
