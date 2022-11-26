Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken find way to win fifth in a row despite allowing three power-play goals
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Daniel Sprong created a deficit the Anaheim Ducks couldn’t shimmy their way out of, Seattle stopped hemorrhaging power-play goals and the visiting Kraken held on for a 5-4 victory Sunday night at the Honda Center. Throughout the current five-game win streak — Seattle’s second of...
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
Yakima Herald Republic
Unlikely sources Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson piling up points for Kraken
Jamie Oleksiak found the net once in 72 Kraken contests last season. As of Sunday morning, roughly a fourth of the way through the 2022-23 season, he led all Seattle defensemen in goal scoring. Kraken assistant coach Jay Leach gave him that update as he headed out for the morning...
Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Andre Burakovsky scores twice as Kraken take down division-leading Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Seattle Kraken got to see how they measured up against the Pacific Division’s best Friday night and liked the findings. Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer experienced a win for the first time this season on his 31st birthday. He made 20 saves in a 4-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena.
Players with the most penalty minutes in NHL history
(STACKER) – The NHL is one of the last professional sports leagues that tolerates fighting, and its history of players throwing punches in the league goes back at least a century. According to Forbes, there were 2,842 NHL games with a fight from 2010-19—about one-fifth of all games. OLBG researched the National Hockey League’s all-time leaders in […]
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:29 p.m. EST
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States has frustrated England in a 0-0 draw for its second consecutive draw in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions. England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after having drawn 1-1 in South Africa in 2010.
Blue Seat Bookie: 11.26.22 – Avalanche Cover, Devils Win, It’s Over in Vegas
A great NHL Saturday is upon us on this long weekend. What better way to enjoy the games than to partake in some betting on them? Let’s highlight a few that are DEFINITELY of interest. Define the Great Money Line: Record 1-2 New Jersey Devils over the Capitals -190.
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks Sunday at SAP Center in their last game of the homestand. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both notched an assist in Friday's game and extended their...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Comments / 0