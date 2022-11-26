AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States has frustrated England in a 0-0 draw for its second consecutive draw in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions. England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after having drawn 1-1 in South Africa in 2010.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO