Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken find way to win fifth in a row despite allowing three power-play goals

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Daniel Sprong created a deficit the Anaheim Ducks couldn’t shimmy their way out of, Seattle stopped hemorrhaging power-play goals and the visiting Kraken held on for a 5-4 victory Sunday night at the Honda Center. Throughout the current five-game win streak — Seattle’s second of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues

Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game

Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yakima Herald Republic

Unlikely sources Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson piling up points for Kraken

Jamie Oleksiak found the net once in 72 Kraken contests last season. As of Sunday morning, roughly a fourth of the way through the 2022-23 season, he led all Seattle defensemen in goal scoring. Kraken assistant coach Jay Leach gave him that update as he headed out for the morning...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Andre Burakovsky scores twice as Kraken take down division-leading Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Seattle Kraken got to see how they measured up against the Pacific Division’s best Friday night and liked the findings. Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer experienced a win for the first time this season on his 31st birthday. He made 20 saves in a 4-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
KRQE News 13

Players with the most penalty minutes in NHL history

(STACKER) – The NHL is one of the last professional sports leagues that tolerates fighting, and its history of players throwing punches in the league goes back at least a century. According to Forbes, there were 2,842 NHL games with a fight from 2010-19—about one-fifth of all games. OLBG researched the National Hockey League’s all-time leaders in […]
COLORADO STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:29 p.m. EST

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States has frustrated England in a 0-0 draw for its second consecutive draw in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions. England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after having drawn 1-1 in South Africa in 2010.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

The San Jose Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks Sunday at SAP Center in their last game of the homestand. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both notched an assist in Friday's game and extended their...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC

