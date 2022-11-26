ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrade your home to Wi-Fi 6 with these Black Friday mesh savings

By Chuong Nguyen
 3 days ago

Though it may not be as sexy an upgrade as getting a new laptop or gaming rig, upgrading your home's Wi-Fi network can help solve your connectivity problems. And what better time to upgrade your network than Black Friday, where you can score some big savings on popular mesh systems that improve your Wi-Fi connection? Here are some of the Wi-Fi 6 or better mesh systems that are on discount for this event:

Get a whole-home Wi-Fi 6 mesh network on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLPVn_0jNvHH9800

D-Link Eagle Pro AI Mesh WiFi 6 Router System | $119 now $79 at Amazon

D-Link's three-pack Eagle Pro mesh network brings Wi-Fi 6 support to your home, promising speeds up to 1.5Gbps. This mesh router features support for OFDMA, BSS coloring, four simultaneous streams, 1024-QAM, and Target Wake Time technology. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSkJE_0jNvHH9800

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | $299 now $194 at Amazon

Amazon's Eero 6+ system is one of the best on the market, featuring a simple app-connected experience that delivers solid Wi-Fi 6 performance. Now, this three-pack is on sale for 35% off, allowing you to cover homes up to 4,500 square feet with reliable Wi-Fi 6 coverage. Amazon also offers single and dual packs of the Eero 6+ mesh system. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbEFD_0jNvHH9800

Linksys Atlas Wi-Fi 6 | $349 now $227 at Amazon

Linksys Atlas comes in a three-pack that's now discounted by 35% for Black Friday if you're an Amazon Prime member. The system can connect more than 75 devices across homes as large as 6,000 square feet with speeds up to 3Gbps. If you have a smaller home, you can also find the Atlas system available in a single or dual-pack, while larger homes can add more nodes to expand their coverage. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9ZhC_0jNvHH9800

TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 | $249 now $159 at Amazon

As one of the more affordable entry into the world of Wi-Fi 6 and whole-home mesh networking, TP-Link's Deco X20 is a great option for those on tighter budgets. This three-pack system can cover homes as large as 5,800 square feet, allowing you to eliminate dead zones across your home. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248nm5_0jNvHH9800

NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Modem Router Combo (CAX30S) DOCSIS 3.1 Modem & Wireless Router | $649 now $449 at Amazon

This Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi system is a little different than other picks on this list, as this Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh network also integrates a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem that's compatible with Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox providers. This means you can ditch your cable modem and instead use the Orbi, which will serve as your modem, your router, and your mesh network. The two-pack unit can cover homes up to 5,000 square feet, and you can add more nodes as needed. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYLTE_0jNvHH9800

Gryphon AX | $479 now $359 at Amazon

Gryphon's Wi-Fi 6 mesh network integrates plenty of parental controls to keep your kids safe while they're browsing the Internet. Perfect for families, this two-pack mesh network can cover homes up to 3,000 square feet with speeds reaching 4.3Gbps. With the Gryphon, you can set individual time limits, block dangerous websites, and gain insights into your household's Internet behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL6R3_0jNvHH9800

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System | $699 now $419 at Amazon

Billed as Eero's most advanced mesh Wi-Fi system, the Eero Pro 6E delivers gigabit+ speeds and can connect more than 100 devices simultaneously across a home that's as large as 6,000 square feet. Available in a variety of configurations, Eero's 3-pack is best for larger size homes, though you can grow your network by adding additional nodes in the future. Eero promises speeds as fast as 2.3Gbps, provided your ISP can deliver those speeds, and you can maintain control over your network through an easy-to-use app interface on your phone. View Deal

