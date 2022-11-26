ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
kitco.com

Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 3-month low on Black Sea supplies, China protests

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid around 1.5% on Monday to its lowest in three months, with supplies from the Black Sea region and rare protests in China against the country's strict zero-COVID policy weighing on markets. Soybeans and corn both lost ground. "A more steady flow of...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Grains, soybeans fall on concern over China COVID protests

HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as commodity and equity markets dropped on concern about the impact of rare protests in China against its strict anti-COVID policy. Wheat hit its lowest level in around three months, with cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere...
AFP

Stocks mixed as China Covid spike offsets rosier US rate outlook

Stock markets were mixed Friday, as fresh Covid lockdown fears in China offset hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate US interest-rate hikes. Markets also focused on fears about the spike in Covid cases in China, which authorities are trying to contain with a series of targeted measures in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, although they stopped short of full-on lockdowns.
kitco.com

Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday. The...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Ukraine, partners launch $150 mln grain export plan to help vulnerable nations

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The "Grain from Ukraine" initiative demonstrated global food security was "not just...
Agriculture Online

Russia increases export quota for nitrogen fertilisers

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia has increased its export quota on nitrogen fertilisers by 750,000 tonnes until the end of 2022, the government said on Monday. Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price of gas - which is used to produce nitrogen fertilisers - went up. It said the move was needed to prevent a shortage on the domestic market and curb rising food prices. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

