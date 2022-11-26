Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
Debt-ridden Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of dollars, as foreign currency reserves dwindle to an alarming low
Ghana's government is planning to use gold to pay for oil instead of shelling out US dollars. The move is expected to reduce the "persistent depreciation" of the cedi, the Ghanaian currency. As of end-September, Ghana's forex reserves were just enough to cover 3 months worth of imports. Ghana's government...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
Oil falls on worries of U.S. rate hikes, China demand outlook
HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday, with demand squeezed by mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
kitco.com
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat hits 3-month low on Black Sea supplies, China protests
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid around 1.5% on Monday to its lowest in three months, with supplies from the Black Sea region and rare protests in China against the country's strict zero-COVID policy weighing on markets. Soybeans and corn both lost ground. "A more steady flow of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Brazil's federal public debt rises in October due to interest payments
BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt increased in October after three consecutive months of decline, official data showed on Friday, driven by debt interest payments.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Grains, soybeans fall on concern over China COVID protests
HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as commodity and equity markets dropped on concern about the impact of rare protests in China against its strict anti-COVID policy. Wheat hit its lowest level in around three months, with cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere...
CNBC
Singapore's inflation may have eased slightly, but central bank warns pain likely to linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
Stocks mixed as China Covid spike offsets rosier US rate outlook
Stock markets were mixed Friday, as fresh Covid lockdown fears in China offset hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate US interest-rate hikes. Markets also focused on fears about the spike in Covid cases in China, which authorities are trying to contain with a series of targeted measures in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, although they stopped short of full-on lockdowns.
kitco.com
Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday. The...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Ukraine, partners launch $150 mln grain export plan to help vulnerable nations
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The "Grain from Ukraine" initiative demonstrated global food security was "not just...
Pakistan central bank lifts key rate in surprise move on inflation
ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank unexpectedly raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 16% on Friday to ensure high inflation does not get entrenched.
Agriculture Online
Russia increases export quota for nitrogen fertilisers
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia has increased its export quota on nitrogen fertilisers by 750,000 tonnes until the end of 2022, the government said on Monday. Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price of gas - which is used to produce nitrogen fertilisers - went up. It said the move was needed to prevent a shortage on the domestic market and curb rising food prices. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
