MarketRealist

Is It a Sale or a Scam? Watch Out for These Holiday Online Shopping Scams

With the holidays being just a few short weeks away, scammers are ramping up the ways in which they attempt to con vulnerable individuals into handing over money and personal information. The latest scams to look out for are the holiday online shopping scams, that is, if you decide to do some or all of your holiday shopping online.
NEWS CENTER Maine

BBB warns customers of delivery scams popular during holiday season

MAINE, USA — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about delivery scams after customers have been targeted through text messages. The phone messages appear to come from an official delivery carrier like UPS, FedEx, USPS, or Amazon and ask its customer to update delivery preferences on a package by clicking on a link, according to an email by BBB spokesperson Paula Fleming. The text is a scam, and the scammers use the link to steal your personal information, Flemming added.
MAINE STATE
WBBJ

Holiday season is here, package thefts on the rise

Package thieves’ favorite time of the year has arrived, learn ways to keep your packages secure. Shipment services are reminding customers to secure those deliveries and packages. The holidays bring about a time of increased shopping both in stores and online, that can mean more unattended packages on your...
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Axios

Trending crimes: "Check washing" and "mailbox fishing"

Thieves are stealing paper checks from mailboxes, "washing" them with nail polish remover, and filling in new amounts and payees — causing endless grief for victims and their banks, which typically foot the bill. Driving the news: The black market for "glass" — pilfered checks sold online, with a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
SPY

Reviews: The Best Smart Christmas Lights To Brighten Your Spirits This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We’re in holiday mode as we speak, and nothing’s more fitting for the occasion than Christmas lights. People go nuts when it comes to decorating their homes and living spaces, often trying to achieve bragging rights on who has the best Christmas decor for the holidays. One way to get the leg up over your neighborly competition is to use smart Christmas lights to really blow them away. Your parents may be rocking traditional Christmas lights, but today’s best smart Christmas lights are...
brytfmonline.com

Twenty (simple) tips for saving money even with Christmas at the door

The The Christmas season is approaching, and as a rule, expenses also increase at this time of the year. In the context of rising prices, with an impact on household wallets, it is important that expenditures are planned so as not to be excessive. In the midst of all this,...
BoardingArea

Watch Out For Gift Card Scams

Thanksgiving Day officially ushered in the holiday season for 2022 yesterday, Thursday, November 25, 2022 — and especially starting with Black Friday comes the commercialization of purchasing items at discounts for gifts to be given at Christmas and Chanukah…. Watch Out For Gift Card Scams. …and one item which...

