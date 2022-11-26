Read full article on original website
With the holidays being just a few short weeks away, scammers are ramping up the ways in which they attempt to con vulnerable individuals into handing over money and personal information. The latest scams to look out for are the holiday online shopping scams, that is, if you decide to do some or all of your holiday shopping online.
MAINE, USA — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about delivery scams after customers have been targeted through text messages. The phone messages appear to come from an official delivery carrier like UPS, FedEx, USPS, or Amazon and ask its customer to update delivery preferences on a package by clicking on a link, according to an email by BBB spokesperson Paula Fleming. The text is a scam, and the scammers use the link to steal your personal information, Flemming added.
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
