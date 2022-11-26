ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police investigate deadly shooting in Chapmantown

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chapmantown area of South Chico. A witness reported someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 16th Street in Chico. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power

LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico felon arrested in connection to shooting in early November

CHICO, Calif. — The SWAT team was used to arrest a wanted violent felon on Wednesday in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). On Nov. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on Longfellow Ave., where a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches

CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
CHICO, CA
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy