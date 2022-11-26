Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
krcrtv.com
Armed suspect threatens innocent bystanders at One Mile Recreation Area in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 2:40 pm, Chico Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding an armed suspect threatening innocent bystanders near Sycamore Pool at One Mile Recreation Area. Police said that 39- year-old Chico resident Ralph DiCostanzo was armed with a knife and threatening...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police investigate deadly shooting in Chapmantown
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chapmantown area of South Chico. A witness reported someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 16th Street in Chico. When officers arrived they found a man...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
Yuba City man dies after crashing into back of semi-truck in Sutter County
WILSON, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near Wilson on Monday night. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 99 at Wilson Road, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. A semi-truck with an empty trailer was driving southbound on Highway...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
krcrtv.com
Chico felon arrested in connection to shooting in early November
CHICO, Calif. — The SWAT team was used to arrest a wanted violent felon on Wednesday in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). On Nov. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on Longfellow Ave., where a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Comments / 1