hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album
Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
I’m a Megan Fox look-alike in the military — the guys tease me constantly
A woman working in the military is sharing how she’s treated compared to her male counterparts — leaving commenters bickering over whether or not it’s acceptable. Kerra Buerger — dubbed G.I. Jane Megan Fox by one TikTok user for her striking resemblance to the “Transformers” star — posted a video, writing “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,” to illustrate how she feels at work. In the clip — which has been viewed more than 9 million times — she uses a sound bite of a woman trying to speak while a group of men yell...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok and leaves her in stitches
Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too. Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she...
Hip-Hop Industry Mourns Death Of Hovain Hylton
Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a beloved Hip-Hop music industry executive and professional, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hovain (@hovain) “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November […] The post Hip-Hop Industry Mourns Death Of Hovain Hylton appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Shares Photo of Her Hang Out With BLACKPINK
K-Pop stars BLACKPINK are embarking on their world tour, and fans across the world are so excited to hear them perform their big hits. Those fans include other pop icons. The band is wildly popular amongst other celebrities who have often been seen at their concerts. Even Taylor Swift was seen dancing to the group's performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and Lizzo managed to grab a video selfie with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.
In Style
Beyoncé Wore a Tenniscore Set and Sky-High Heels for a Date Night With Jay-Z
While Beyoncé’s usually known to set trends rather than follow them (see: boob-baring gowns and plunging bustiers), her latest date night look proved that even a Queen B(ey) can’t resist the strange outfit combination celebrities can’t stop wearing. On Sunday night, the singer was spotted out...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gifts DJ Khaled Four High-Tech Toilets: ‘This Might Be The Best Gift Ever’
Drake has earned DJ Khaled‘s public gratitude after gifting him a set of high-end toilets which were on the producer’s home improvement wish list. In a new Instagram post, DJ Khaled thanked Drizzy profusely while explaining to his followers how special of a gift it was. “My brother...
hotnewhiphop.com
Artist Creates Stunning Nipsey Hussle Wax Figure
This one will have you doing a double take. #TheMarathonContinues. Fans worldwide have come up with inventive ways to honor Nipsey Hussle. The beloved rapper was gunned down in his hometown of Los Angeles in 2019. Afterward, the global reaction to his passing was palpable as artistic tributes and street stampedes made headlines. Nipsey’s supporters await the sentencing of his killer, while an artist from Ohio has created a stunning wax figure of the fallen rapper.
Allure
North West Did Kim Kardashian’s Makeup for Thanksgiving Dinner
North West had her beauty sponge on hand and just the right hydrating facial serum to kickstart Kim Kardashian's glow on Thanksgiving day. The @kimandnorth TikTok page shared a step-by-step makeup tutorial starring North giving her mom a full face of glam on Thursday, November 24. West did not hold back and even got the contour, bake, and blush application portion of the look on point.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Anna Nicole Smith, Zooey, Bella, Irene Cara, Britney!
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith (1967 - 2007) on Her Birthday. Zooey Deschanel shares throwback shots of herself starring in Elf as Jovie... Bella Hadid goes TOPLESS while promoting her new clothing collection. Singer and actress Irene Cara passed away. She was 63. Britney Spears posted a bizarre Instagram rant on...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Shows Off Her Rap Skills
NBA’s mom, Ms. Sherhonda hopped behind the mic in a new viral TikTok video,. NBA YoungBoy is one of the biggest rap stars in the world. The Baton Rouge rapper often lists his mom as one of his many inspirations. But fans were shocked to see that NBA’s mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, has bars too.
Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards
GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.” The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in...
TMZ.com
Cher and BF Alexander Edwards Hit The Weeknd's Concert for Date Night
Cher and her new BF Alexander Edwards are keeping their new romance fresh, hitting up big events together -- like The Weeknd's huge L.A. concert -- and they're not hiding their affection. Cher and her man hit up The Weeknd's Sunday night show at a packed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood....
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Remembered By Brother In Emotional Letter
Takeoff’s little brother shared several childhood photos along with touching memories of the late rapper. As an arrest is made in the case involving the death of Takeoff, the tributes continue to pour in. Hip Hop remains stunned at the loss of the beloved Migos rapper, especially considering he was an unproblematic figure in the industry. Takeoff stayed away from trouble and enjoyed being a part of one of the leading Rap groups in the world. However, sadly, that didn’t keep someone from firing shots during an altercation. Takeoff wasn’t involved in the verbal argument, but he, unfortunately, lost his life to a stray bullet.
BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer
BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...
