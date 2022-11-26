ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson. Crews with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Nashville on Saturday injured two people as they and others were walking out of church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month, according to police. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County

Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning. Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd …. Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

THP looking for bicyclist struck by vehicle on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle along the interstate was hit by a vehicle last week and the now Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for him. THP put out an alert on Thanksgiving morning for a Hispanic man in his 30s who was riding a dark-colored bicycle on the westbound side of I-24 near mile marker 65 early Saturday, November 19. He was believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen. A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Winter storm in the Northeast delays flights nationwide. A storm...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police: 17-year-old wanted on criminal homicide charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted for criminal homicide in connection with a fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park. Police said a Juvenile Court arrest order has been obtained for Alarenta Waters. He is wanted for criminal homicide for the Nov. 14 shooting of Terriana Johnson, 19, at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Clifty Man Charged With DUI After Crash

A wreck on Kentucky 181 in Todd County led to charges for a Clifty man Saturday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says he responded to a wreck involving 25-year-old Grant Edwards around 5 am just outside of Elkton and found him to be under the influence of some kind of substance.
TODD COUNTY, KY

