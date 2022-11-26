ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Consumes Weddington Home Under Construction

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Officials say a fire destroyed a home under construction in Weddington. Wesley Chapel firefighters posted video and photos of the three-story home that caught fire around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. They say it is located at the end of Brayland Avenue. Investigators say the home...
WEDDINGTON, NC
WCNC

One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Dead After Crash On I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have not said what led up to a deadly crash on I-85 Saturday afternoon. Medic told WCCB that it happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive around 2 p.m. One person died in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Douglas Airport Busy As Passengers Return From Holiday Travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is over, but this weekend is expected to be some of the busiest travel days as people return home from the holidays. Charlotte Douglas says travelers can expect long lines at TSA and ticket counters. Travelers tell us the airports have been busy, and they’ve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Hurt After North-Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a shooting in the 9800 block of Cindy Lane. Police were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on what...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal NC crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble, federal authorities said. The pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport on Saturday as he approached to land, Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Winston Salem-Journal.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

