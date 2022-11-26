Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Consumes Weddington Home Under Construction
WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Officials say a fire destroyed a home under construction in Weddington. Wesley Chapel firefighters posted video and photos of the three-story home that caught fire around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. They say it is located at the end of Brayland Avenue. Investigators say the home...
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Dead After Crash On I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have not said what led up to a deadly crash on I-85 Saturday afternoon. Medic told WCCB that it happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive around 2 p.m. One person died in the crash.
4 hurt in crash on I-77 in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 near Brookshire Boulevard early Sunday morning, paramedics said. The crash happened around 3 a.m. MEDIC said they took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital, and three others were taken with serious injuries. I-77 North near...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Douglas Airport Busy As Passengers Return From Holiday Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is over, but this weekend is expected to be some of the busiest travel days as people return home from the holidays. Charlotte Douglas says travelers can expect long lines at TSA and ticket counters. Travelers tell us the airports have been busy, and they’ve...
Park ranger injured in north Charlotte shooting, authorities confirm
A park ranger is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News.
3 treated in separate NC overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic
Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday.
Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
WRAL
Friday visitation planned for WBTV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
A visitation happens Friday night for the Charlotte meteorologist who died this week in a helicopter crash. The visitation for Jason Myers is set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews. On Saturday, Myers' funeral service will begin at 11...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Hurt After North-Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a shooting in the 9800 block of Cindy Lane. Police were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on what...
1 dead in broad-daylight targeted shooting in NC neighborhood, police say
Police noted that the investigation is still active, but that the shooting does not appear to be random.
One person killed in shooting in Cornelius, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person has been killed in a shooting, according to the Cornelius Police Department. Police said they received a call about a shooting on the 18000 block of Lynn Drive just after 2:30 p.m. At the scene, police said they found a person who had been...
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal NC crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble, federal authorities said. The pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport on Saturday as he approached to land, Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Winston Salem-Journal.
Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle Davidson County crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. FOX8 is told a vehicle failed to yield and turned into a second vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle was airlifted to the hospital, and the passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS. Both have […]
Catawba holiday shopping weekend turns violent outside Dollar General shooting
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location. According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers […]
Comments / 0