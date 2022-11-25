Layout: With its brick and stone facade, this home in Ladue’s La Hacienda neighborhood makes a commanding curbside statement. The interiors are flooded with natural sunlight, highlighting such architectural elements as stained glass windows, terrazzo floors, wood beamed ceilings, and decorative fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen is designed with Wolf appliances, a Sub Zero refrigerator, quartz countertops, and wine bar. Three bathrooms and four bedrooms are located on the second floor, and the primary bath boasts heated floors. Updates are plentiful in this property once owned by noted St. Louis architect Edward Lantz, including new electrical panel, roof restoration, updated lawn irrigation, new water heater, and security system.

LADUE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO