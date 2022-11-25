ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MO

Washington Missourian

Bulldogs win on road at Newburg, 61-48

St. Clair showed Newburg who the top dog was in the fourth quarter Tuesday. The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the season with a win on the road at Newburg over the host Wolves (0-1), 61-48.
NEWBURG, MO
FOX2now.com

2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks

Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Meet the man behind the viral picture of Saturday …. The dense fog early Saturday morning may have caused some headaches for travelers trying...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

Architect Edward Lantz’s home hits the market for $1,295,000

Layout: With its brick and stone facade, this home in Ladue’s La Hacienda neighborhood makes a commanding curbside statement. The interiors are flooded with natural sunlight, highlighting such architectural elements as stained glass windows, terrazzo floors, wood beamed ceilings, and decorative fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen is designed with Wolf appliances, a Sub Zero refrigerator, quartz countertops, and wine bar. Three bathrooms and four bedrooms are located on the second floor, and the primary bath boasts heated floors. Updates are plentiful in this property once owned by noted St. Louis architect Edward Lantz, including new electrical panel, roof restoration, updated lawn irrigation, new water heater, and security system.
LADUE, MO
KSNT News

2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
MISSOURI STATE
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain

I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
WENTZVILLE, MO

