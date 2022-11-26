ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Ft. Zumwalt North runs past Dutchmen in Turkey Tournament opener

For the past three seasons, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers have played for the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament title. And, the Panthers took the first step toward that goal Tuesday, defeating Owensville in the first round of this year’s event, 60-38.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia wins Turkey Tournament title

For the first time since 2018, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights have captured the Turkey Tournament title. Borgia defeated University City Saturday night, 58-53, to claim the top spot in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Dutchgirls drub Lady Knights in opener

Owensville exploded in the second quarter Monday night to defeat the visiting St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights, 63-32. “We had difficulty handling Owensville’s pressure defense,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We will be able to grow from this game.”’. Owensville was up by...
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington

Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Shamrocks return one starter from quarterfinal team

When we last left the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks, they had just lost to Ellington in the MSHSAA Class 2 basketball quarterfinals in Sikeston, 43-29. Austin Peirick’s program returns one starter and one key reserve from last year’s team for 2022-23.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Crosspoint basketball teams look for more wins

At the Thanksgiving break, the Crosspoint Christian School varsity basketball teams have logged one win. Both of the programs are looking for increased success as they hit the heavy part of the season starting in December.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington kicks off shopping season with Small Business Saturday

Heather Cook, owner of Modern Vintage, saw around 100 customers Saturday morning and hoped for more by the end of the shopping holiday. Small Business Saturday, which took place November 26 this year and will continue to run throughout the holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday was designed to encourage consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. A decade later, it’s observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the Senate passed a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
It’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights via MetroLink starting Monday

Starting this week, it’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights on the MetroLink following months of modified service. The Blue Line is returning to its normal route on Monday after historic flooding damaged the light rail system in July. That means riders can stop transferring trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get across the river to Fairview Heights.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis in Missouri is a bustling hub of culture and business that has continued to preserve its natural beauty and heritage. You can go anywhere in this city and always find something exciting to do with kids. With a population of 293,310 as of the 2021 census, it is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

