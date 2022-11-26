Heather Cook, owner of Modern Vintage, saw around 100 customers Saturday morning and hoped for more by the end of the shopping holiday. Small Business Saturday, which took place November 26 this year and will continue to run throughout the holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday was designed to encourage consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. A decade later, it’s observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the Senate passed a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO