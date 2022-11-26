Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt North runs past Dutchmen in Turkey Tournament opener
For the past three seasons, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers have played for the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament title. And, the Panthers took the first step toward that goal Tuesday, defeating Owensville in the first round of this year’s event, 60-38.
Washington Missourian
Borgia wins Turkey Tournament title
For the first time since 2018, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights have captured the Turkey Tournament title. Borgia defeated University City Saturday night, 58-53, to claim the top spot in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats race past Saxony Lutheran in opener
For Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats, it was worth the trip. Opening the season on the road in Jackson Monday, Union rolled to a 60-33 win over Saxony Lutheran.
Washington Missourian
University City advances with victory over Pacific
Can the University City Lions make it three St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament titles in a row?. The Lions took the first step Tuesday with a 61-45 victory over Pacific in the opening round.
CBC High School wins back-to-back Football State Championships
ST. LOUIS — Christian Brothers College High School won its fifth Football State Championship in program history on Saturday, beating Lee's Summit North. CBC beat Lee's Summit North, going back-to-back for the Class 6 title on Saturday night and winning the game in an absurd ending. As Lee's Summit...
Washington Missourian
Dutchgirls drub Lady Knights in opener
Owensville exploded in the second quarter Monday night to defeat the visiting St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights, 63-32. “We had difficulty handling Owensville’s pressure defense,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We will be able to grow from this game.”’. Owensville was up by...
Washington Missourian
Callahan finishes second for Lady Knights on Wright City mats
One St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights wrestler recorded a second-place finish, the other got her first win. Borgia’s female wrestling duo combined for 17 points, ranking 11th in the team standings Saturday at the Wright City Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington
Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
Washington Missourian
Lady Shamrocks return one starter from quarterfinal team
When we last left the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks, they had just lost to Ellington in the MSHSAA Class 2 basketball quarterfinals in Sikeston, 43-29. Austin Peirick’s program returns one starter and one key reserve from last year’s team for 2022-23.
Washington Missourian
Week 14 Football - Reeds Spring 49, Sullivan 20
Reeds Spring had an immediate answer for every big Sullivan play Saturday. The Wolves (11-2) won on their home field in the Class 3 state semifinals, beating Sullivan (10-3), 49-20.
Washington Missourian
Crosspoint basketball teams look for more wins
At the Thanksgiving break, the Crosspoint Christian School varsity basketball teams have logged one win. Both of the programs are looking for increased success as they hit the heavy part of the season starting in December.
Soccer bar in Tower Grove South shuts down street for World Cup fans
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of fans filled the street outside of Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove South for the big World Cup match between the United States and England on Friday. The game started at 2 p.m. but the owners of the bar said people were there as early as 7:30 a.m.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington kicks off shopping season with Small Business Saturday
Heather Cook, owner of Modern Vintage, saw around 100 customers Saturday morning and hoped for more by the end of the shopping holiday. Small Business Saturday, which took place November 26 this year and will continue to run throughout the holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday was designed to encourage consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. A decade later, it’s observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the Senate passed a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.
Burglary at Tamm Avenue Bar overnight
Overnight, more businesses in St. Louis were targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
AOL Corp
It’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights via MetroLink starting Monday
Starting this week, it’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights on the MetroLink following months of modified service. The Blue Line is returning to its normal route on Monday after historic flooding damaged the light rail system in July. That means riders can stop transferring trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get across the river to Fairview Heights.
KMOV
Ritenour High School Marching Band wins Ameren Thanks-For-Giving band competition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ritenour High School Marching Band won this year’s band competition at the Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade in downtown St. Louis. The Ritenour High School Marching Band has 65 members at Thursday’s Thanks-For-Giving parade. Watch the video above to see their performance.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in St. Louis, MO
St. Louis in Missouri is a bustling hub of culture and business that has continued to preserve its natural beauty and heritage. You can go anywhere in this city and always find something exciting to do with kids. With a population of 293,310 as of the 2021 census, it is...
Roaming St. Louis: Furniture, dignity create a Home Sweet Home
In this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits a furniture bank that’s changing lives. Home Sweet Home collects donated household items and lets people in need choose what they want to make their house a home.
