WJTV 12

50 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today and counting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is the best time of year to be an online shopper. This sales holiday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, and e-commerce titans like Amazon have countless deals worth checking out. This year, we’re keeping up with Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, so you don’t […]
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed massively in an epic new Black Friday deal

The ultimate Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday deal has just dropped and it is not one to miss. We already say the $400 discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on both of its models, the 256GB and the 512GB versions, but this offer is even better. Samsung steps up with a massive $450 discount over at the official website and good news is that you don't even need to trade-in a device to get that deal. Amazon also matches the savings when it comes to the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it offers $430 off on the beefier 512GB model, while Samsung gives you a $450 price cut, which is better. Over at Best Buy both those models get a $400 discount, which is nowhere nearly as nice.
Phone Arena

Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale

Microsoft's Surface Duo may not have been a commercial success, but it's a well-regarded device nonetheless and is a gem for tech collectors. Its price has been slashed by a whopping 55 percent in honor of Black Friday. There is a certain novelty in owning an ambitious first-gen device from...
Phone Arena

Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals are here: Amazing discounts on phones, smartwatches, and tablets

The annual Black Friday sales event is in full swing right now - score the latest tech on the cheap! Multiple retailers and carriers are hosting their massive Black Friday 2022 sales right now, including great offers from Walmart's Black Friday deals, as well as awesome savings on both iOS and Android phones over at Best Buy, usually with no strings attached.
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Phone Arena

Here's how you can get the Pixel 7 for only $20

How would you like to pay only $20 for the Pixel 7? 9to5Google was the first to discover a way to take advantage of a combination of seasonal deals and trade-in offers that bring the price of a brand new 128GB Pixel 7 to $20. Of course, if you don't own one of the Pixel 6 devices that gives you the optimal return in a trade, you might have to pay more although it still will be a good deal for you.
Phone Arena

Get deeply discounted Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more this Cyber Monday

Samsung is bombarding us with terrific Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, and the great thing is this is happening across the board of its product line-up. If you've been eyeing any of the South Korean behemoth's flagship phones, or a Galaxy Tab or Buds, now may be the best time to pounce on that product in 2022.
Phone Arena

How to install the Google Weather app icon on your Pixel's homescreen

If you scour the Google Play Store for the Google Weather app, you're not going to find it. But that doesn't mean that you can't add the app's icon to your Pixel's homescreen. Tap it anytime you need information about the weather. The Google Weather app is a colorful source of data with the current city listed in the search bar at the top of the screen.
Phone Arena

Google's beautiful Pixel Watch with LTE is on sale at a nice discount for the very first time

Just because Thanksgiving is decidedly in the rearview mirror now, that doesn't mean your bargain-hunting and money-saving mission for this holiday shopping season is all over. Cyber Monday deals often include deeper discounts on popular tech products than Black Friday sales, with Target supplying not one but two prime examples of such a thing this year.
Phone Arena

Black Friday smartwatch deals are live: 50 offers and counting!

Although it's Saturday now and the Black Friday event has officially ended, most of the hot Black Friday deals are still alive and kicking - including those on smartwatches. So, if you have wanted for a while to buy a new Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, or a Garmin or Fitbit, now is the time to do so because you never know when retailers will decide to end the amazing sales we have right now. Get your new timepiece today from these epic deals!
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra gets a rare discount at Amazon this Black Friday

The Watch Ultra, Apple's newest and baddest smartwatch has only been released a couple of months ago, and it's already seeing a price cut at Amazon! Granted, we're only talking a relatively modest, $60 discount, but considering what rare sight discounts on Apple products are in general, hey, we'll take what we can get! If the Watch Ultra isn't exactly your definition of the ultimate smartwatch, though, feel free to take a look at our Black Friday smartwatch deals page for all the great deals right now.
Phone Arena

Last-minute Black Friday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live too cheap to pass on

While some US retailers have already kicked off a number of outstanding Cyber Monday 2022 sales... that are not actually scheduled to last until Monday and others seem to be merely replacing the marketing labels of their still-active Black Friday deals, Walmart is today vastly improving one of its very solid early holiday promotions from a couple of weeks back.

