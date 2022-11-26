Holiday shopping is in full swing and there was no shortage of shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Thursday night ready to cash in on some promotions. It's become an annual tradition, where shoppers shuffle into stores and try to score on the best deals. "Being a shopaholic, Black Friday has been on my bucket list forever," Kylie Sells told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.She is visiting from Australia and was thrilled with shopper euphoria by some of the deals she discovered."Oh my gosh, those 16 dollars ornaments, we would pay between $65-$70 in Australia. So to get them $16 and...

3 DAYS AGO