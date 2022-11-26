ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harlem Globe Trotters coming to Happy Valley, other Pennsylvania cities

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The American exhibition basketball team the Harlem Globe Trotters will be bringing their creative moves on the court to Happy Valley. The Globe Trotters will be making a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center and other Pennsylvania destinations as part of their 2023 World Tour. The basketball team will be facing […]
