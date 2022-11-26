Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
UH wide receiver caught on camera slapping Tulsa player after Cougars 30-37 loss on Saturday
The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.
fox26houston.com
University of Houston to discipline football player who slapped opposing Tulsa player after close loss
The University of Houston will discipline a member of its football team that slapped a player on Tulsa’s squad, following their 37-30 loss on Saturday. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement criticizing the actions of UH wide receiver Samuel Brown, who slapped Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after Saturday’s game.
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!
The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
Texas Influencer Shows Intense Process of Renovating New Home
Carissa Reese is an influencer based out of Houston, Texas that is known for her charming personality and fun coffee videos. However, as of recently, her content has taken a turn and gone away from coffee, and more towards DIY projects. This turn started with her desire to revamp a...
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
myfoxzone.com
Houston flight makes emergency landing after passenger assaulted, officials say
HOUSTON — A flight from Hobby Airport bound for Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 left Houston heading for Columbus, Ohio before it landed at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to remove the passenger.
fox26houston.com
Woman escorted off Southwest flight for "unruly behavior"
A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas after the airline says an unruly passenger was involved in an alleged assault onboard. FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke with a passenger who was on the flight when the incident occurred.
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area school districts cancel classes Monday due to boil water notice issued for entire city
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled all operations for Monday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. According to HISD officials, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed on Nov. 28. due to major...
East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades
TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
thetexastasty.com
Best Brunch in Houston
Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
fox26houston.com
Boil water issued for most of Houston area
A boil water notice has been issued for a large part of Harris County. Officials ask residents to boil water before drinking, cooking, showering, brushing your teeth, and more.
papercitymag.com
Legacy of Late Houston Billionaire Spotlighted in Record $2.37 Million MFAH Grand Gala — Fayez Sarofim’s Impact Continues
Christopher & Courtney Sarofim, Patrick Seabase & Allison Sarofim, Christy Cham & Phillip Sarofim at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball honoring the legacy of the late Fayez Sarofim (Photo by Jenny Antill) The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Grand Gala Ball saluting the life and legacy...
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After Storm
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox26Houston and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: Sa’Mya Jones, Ranked Top 5 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Reveals Why LSU Was the School That Won Her Heart
You know it’s going to be a very Happy Holidays for Sa’Mya Jones, the outstanding athlete ranked in the Top 5 of the latest 2024 Extra Elite 100 as she now knows what she wants for Christmas (and will likely get): pretty much anything LSU Tigers related!. During...
houstononthecheap.com
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
Comments / 1