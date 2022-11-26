ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

University of Houston to discipline football player who slapped opposing Tulsa player after close loss

The University of Houston will discipline a member of its football team that slapped a player on Tulsa’s squad, following their 37-30 loss on Saturday. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement criticizing the actions of UH wide receiver Samuel Brown, who slapped Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after Saturday’s game.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!

The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

Texas Influencer Shows Intense Process of Renovating New Home

Carissa Reese is an influencer based out of Houston, Texas that is known for her charming personality and fun coffee videos. However, as of recently, her content has taken a turn and gone away from coffee, and more towards DIY projects. This turn started with her desire to revamp a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman escorted off Southwest flight for "unruly behavior"

A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas after the airline says an unruly passenger was involved in an alleged assault onboard. FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke with a passenger who was on the flight when the incident occurred.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS19

East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades

TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
thetexastasty.com

Best Brunch in Houston

Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
HOUSTON, TX

