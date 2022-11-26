ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
National football post

2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

Michigan gained another victory in Ohio this weekend with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton to its 2024 class. Hamilton, from Avon, Ohio, said Sunday he was committing to the Wolverines. He was on hand in Columbus on Saturday when No. 3 Michigan knocked off No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of previously 11-0 teams.
COLUMBUS, OH
National football post

Big plays carry No. 3 Michigan past No. 2 Ohio State 45-23

J.J. McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, added another score on the ground and No. 3 Michigan defeated Ohio State 45-23 at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Donovan Edwards added 216 yards rushing with two TDs as the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
National football post

Sean Clifford tosses 4 TDs as Penn State beats Michigan State

Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, including a pair of TD strikes late in the fourth quarter, as No. 11 Penn State pulled away from visiting Michigan State 35-16 on Saturday in University Park, Pa. Clifford finished 19 of 24 for 202 yards without a turnover for Penn State (10-2,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy