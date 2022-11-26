Michigan gained another victory in Ohio this weekend with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton to its 2024 class. Hamilton, from Avon, Ohio, said Sunday he was committing to the Wolverines. He was on hand in Columbus on Saturday when No. 3 Michigan knocked off No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of previously 11-0 teams.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO