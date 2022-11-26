Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Some things to remember as winter approaches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – As the weather starts to change and it starts to get cold and gloomy outside it’s important to stay ready for any situation. Staying warm during the winter can be a challenge, many people like to use equipment like space heaters to stay warm.
KFVS12
Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
wfcnnews.com
Yost Family Lights Display opening this Friday in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A holiday Christmas lights display in rural Williamson County will be opening to the public this Friday. According to the Yost Family, they will be opening their lights display, which features one of the largest Christmas displays in Southern Illinois on Black Friday. You can find them...
kbsi23.com
Black Friday deals kick off Shop Small Saturday in Old Town Cape
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Shop Small Saturday begins Nov. 26 and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. Along with investing your support, some shops even offer a goody bag or small token of appreciation to their customers. Mississippi Mutts on Broadway in Cape...
mymoinfo.com
George Killian – Service 11/29/22 11 a.m.
George Killian of Fredericktown died last Wednesday at the age of 66. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at ten o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be in the Silver Point Union Cemetery in Madison County. Visitation is Monday starting at 5 o’clock and...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau hospital around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 to talk to the victim.
KFVS12
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the parking at Sikeston Walmart. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. A 19-year-old man from Pemiscot County was taken to an area hospital after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate two previously missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
wevv.com
Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County
Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning. The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. HPD says officers...
lutheranmuseum.com
Finding a Bride Across the Creek
On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
