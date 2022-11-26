ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

kbsi23.com

Some things to remember as winter approaches

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – As the weather starts to change and it starts to get cold and gloomy outside it’s important to stay ready for any situation. Staying warm during the winter can be a challenge, many people like to use equipment like space heaters to stay warm.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Black Friday deals kick off Shop Small Saturday in Old Town Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Shop Small Saturday begins Nov. 26 and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. Along with investing your support, some shops even offer a goody bag or small token of appreciation to their customers. Mississippi Mutts on Broadway in Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

George Killian – Service 11/29/22 11 a.m.

George Killian of Fredericktown died last Wednesday at the age of 66. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at ten o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be in the Silver Point Union Cemetery in Madison County. Visitation is Monday starting at 5 o’clock and...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the parking at Sikeston Walmart. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. A 19-year-old man from Pemiscot County was taken to an area hospital after...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police locate two previously missing teens

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
okawvilletimes.com

Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County

An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Finding a Bride Across the Creek

On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah

A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
PADUCAH, KY
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
darnews.com

God puts people where they need to be

Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

