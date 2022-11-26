As we enter the holiday season, the CBJ Utility would like to remind our community about the perils of improper disposal of Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) and how easy it is to manage this waste correctly. FOG comes from meat fats in food scraps, cooking oil, shortening, lard, butter and margarine, gravy, and food products such as mayonnaise, salad dressings, and sour cream – all of the traditional ingredients of our cherished holiday feasts.

