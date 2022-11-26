Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
40th annual Juneau Public Market concluded Sunday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Public Market was back in full swing this year at Centennial Hall. The market was open Friday, from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was $8 for an admission fee for the entire weekend to...
kinyradio.com
Helping Hands Foodbank officially closed Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After almost 40 years of serving the community, Helping Hands Foodbank closed their doors Friday. Helping Hands Foodbank at 6590 Glacier Highway closed its doors Friday. Karen Fortwengler is the director of Helping Hands. She said what went into this difficult decision. "We made it through...
kinyradio.com
BIA awards T&H $2 million for Greenhouse Expansion Project
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida (T&H) was awarded nearly $2 million from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to regionally expand the Tribe's greenhouse program. With federal funding, T&H will launch a Regional Community Greenhouse program to create enhanced food security and food sovereignty for tribal citizens. In...
kinyradio.com
Legislative reception to return for 39th legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska legislative reception is returning next year after a break due to the pandemic. After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, Alaska committee chair Wayne Jensen talked about their plans to welcome members of the soon 39th session of the Alaska legislature. He...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged in September suspicious death in Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau police arrested a man on Thanksgiving in connection to a suspicious death from September. In a press release, the Juneau Police Department said in that 34-year-old Anthony Migliacco was arrested near 2000 Lemon Creek Road and charged with first-degree murder for the death of 55-year-old Faith Rogers.
kinyradio.com
Heavy residential fire put out by CCFR after 7 hours of firefighting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a fire Saturday evening. At 5:30 p.m. the fire department was on the scene of a structure fire on Pederson Street near Engineers Cutoff Road. Chief Travis Mead was in command. Chief Mead gave a detailed recap of last night's...
kinyradio.com
Suspect in Brotherhood Bridge murder arrested
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thanksgiving evening, 34-year-old Anthony Michael Migliacco was arrested for murder in the 1st degree. At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Anthony Michael Migliacco was contacted by Juneau Police Officers in the 2000 block of Lemon Creek Road. An arrest warrant was issued for Migliacco, for murder...
juneau.org
Keeping FOGs out of the sewer system
As we enter the holiday season, the CBJ Utility would like to remind our community about the perils of improper disposal of Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) and how easy it is to manage this waste correctly. FOG comes from meat fats in food scraps, cooking oil, shortening, lard, butter and margarine, gravy, and food products such as mayonnaise, salad dressings, and sour cream – all of the traditional ingredients of our cherished holiday feasts.
kinyradio.com
Second Anchorage Man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for kidnapping and drug trafficking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Defendants brutally beat victim to near death and put him in a metal dog kennel which they loaded into a person’s truck at gunpoint. A second Anchorage man was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason to 35 years in prison for kidnapping and drug trafficking.
