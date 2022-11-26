2022 PFL Championships video: Sheymon Moraes hands Marlon Moraes fifth straight TKO loss

The skid continues for Marlon Moraes, now across multiple promotions.

Pitched as a new beginning, his PFL debut had a similar end result to his final UFC bout. After two dominant rounds in his favor, Moraes (23-11-1) was finished by Sheymon Moraes (15-6), who rallied for a TKO finish at the 0:58 mark of Round 3.

The featherweight fight took place as the featured prelim of 2022 PFL Championships, which took place Friday at Hulu Theater in New York.

The fight was a rematch of a bout between the two Moraes, which Marlon won in August 2015 under the World Series of Fighter banner.

Marlon utilized his grappling once again seven years later and found much success with his grappling. In brief exchanges on the feet, Marlon looked a step ahead of Sheymon.

Likely down 2-0, Sheymon rallied in Round 3 with his boxing. Sheymon first dropped Marlon with an overhand right. Sheymon pounced as Marlon went for a leg lock. Marlon left himself open for hammerfists, which Sheymon rained down. Marlon tried to shift back to his feet, but Sheymon cranked him with another punch, which caused referee Bryan Miner to step in.

The loss for Marlon is his fifth in a row. All five have come by knockout. Following his final UFC fight in March, a knockout loss to Sond Yadong, Moraes announced his retirement. However, he resurfaced months later with PFL and moved up from bantamweight to featherweight.

Up-to-the-minute 2022 PFL Championships results include:

Sheymon Moraes def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:58

Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:32

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Gleison Tibau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Championships.