Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job
According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
College Football Odds: Kansas vs Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Kansas Kansas State prediction and pick. The Kansas State Wildcats have played in the Big 12 Championship Game before, but not since the Big 12 Championship Game was renewed. The Big 12 Championship Game debuted in 1996, when Texas knocked Nebraska out of the BCS National Championship Game, but in 2011, the Big 12 discontinued the practice and did not revive it until 2017. In that 2017 Big 12 Championship Game, TCU — already having secured a spot in the 2022 Big 12 title bout — played Oklahoma. Texas played Oklahoma the next year. Baylor played Oklahoma in 2019, and Iowa State played Oklahoma in 2020. In 2021, Baylor beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Nowhere did Kansas State show up in the five years since the Big 12 resumed staging a conference title game in Arlington. Now, the goal is finally within reach for head coach Chris Klieman, who continues to do more with less in Manhattan, Kan., with his Wildcats.
WVNews
Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58
ALABAMA ST. (1-7) Coleman 0-1 1-2 1, Posey 3-5 0-0 6, Knox 2-8 0-0 4, Madlock 4-14 2-2 11, Range 10-16 1-2 26, Anderson 2-7 0-0 4, O'Neal 2-6 0-0 4, McCoy 0-3 0-0 0, McCray 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 4-6 58.
Caleb Grill, Iowa State take down No. 1 North Carolina in upset
Iowa State's Caleb Grill and head coach T.J. Otzelberger shared an emotional moment after Friday night's stunning 70-65 upset over No. 1 North Carolina.
WVNews
Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54
ALCORN ST. (3-4) Kendall 1-14 5-6 7, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 2-10 2-5 6, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 3-11 1-2 7, Thorn 7-11 0-0 19, Brewton 5-17 3-4 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-70 11-17 54.
WVNews
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 8-12 2-5 20, Wade 1-5 0-0 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Garland 4-19 11-12 19, Mitchell 9-23 12-13 32, Diakite 2-3 0-0 4, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 4-8 1-1 10, Okoro 2-2 2-2 7, Neto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-77 28-33 102.
WVNews
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
WVNews
No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84
XAVIER (4-3) Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100
INDIANA (100) Hield 3-14 3-4 10, Smith 8-14 4-4 23, Turner 3-9 2-3 9, Haliburton 6-16 0-0 15, Nesmith 1-7 0-0 2, I.Jackson 1-5 6-6 8, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 2-2 1-2 5, Mathurin 4-11 0-0 9, Brissett 0-3 1-2 1, K.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 6-10 2-2 14. Totals 36-94 19-23 100.
WVNews
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97
PORTLAND (97) Grant 11-24 2-2 29, Hart 4-8 0-0 9, Nurkic 6-12 5-8 17, Simons 4-14 3-4 15, Winslow 5-10 2-2 14, Watford 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 1-1 1-3 3, Little 1-2 2-3 4, S.Sharpe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-22 97.
WVNews
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77
PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77.
WVNews
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71.
WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Tech Postgame Wrap Up
AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
WVNews
Boston 130, Washington 121
WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
Oklahoma State disposes of Tulsa with big second half
Bryce Thompson scored 18 points and Oklahoma State turned a 12-point halftime lead into a 39-point bulge with about nine
Nebraska expected to name Matt Rhule next head coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule are ironing out a deal that will make him the Cornhuskers’
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the loss to Nebraska
Iowa football's November winning streak is over as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, on Friday to close out the regular season. Iowa finished the year with a 7-5 record and no longer control its own destiny in the Big Ten West. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' loss...
Comments / 0