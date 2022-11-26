The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Kansas Kansas State prediction and pick. The Kansas State Wildcats have played in the Big 12 Championship Game before, but not since the Big 12 Championship Game was renewed. The Big 12 Championship Game debuted in 1996, when Texas knocked Nebraska out of the BCS National Championship Game, but in 2011, the Big 12 discontinued the practice and did not revive it until 2017. In that 2017 Big 12 Championship Game, TCU — already having secured a spot in the 2022 Big 12 title bout — played Oklahoma. Texas played Oklahoma the next year. Baylor played Oklahoma in 2019, and Iowa State played Oklahoma in 2020. In 2021, Baylor beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Nowhere did Kansas State show up in the five years since the Big 12 resumed staging a conference title game in Arlington. Now, the goal is finally within reach for head coach Chris Klieman, who continues to do more with less in Manhattan, Kan., with his Wildcats.

