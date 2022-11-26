ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator

The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football Odds: Kansas vs Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Kansas Kansas State prediction and pick. The Kansas State Wildcats have played in the Big 12 Championship Game before, but not since the Big 12 Championship Game was renewed. The Big 12 Championship Game debuted in 1996, when Texas knocked Nebraska out of the BCS National Championship Game, but in 2011, the Big 12 discontinued the practice and did not revive it until 2017. In that 2017 Big 12 Championship Game, TCU — already having secured a spot in the 2022 Big 12 title bout — played Oklahoma. Texas played Oklahoma the next year. Baylor played Oklahoma in 2019, and Iowa State played Oklahoma in 2020. In 2021, Baylor beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Nowhere did Kansas State show up in the five years since the Big 12 resumed staging a conference title game in Arlington. Now, the goal is finally within reach for head coach Chris Klieman, who continues to do more with less in Manhattan, Kan., with his Wildcats.
LAWRENCE, KS
Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58

ALABAMA ST. (1-7) Coleman 0-1 1-2 1, Posey 3-5 0-0 6, Knox 2-8 0-0 4, Madlock 4-14 2-2 11, Range 10-16 1-2 26, Anderson 2-7 0-0 4, O'Neal 2-6 0-0 4, McCoy 0-3 0-0 0, McCray 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 4-6 58.
ALABAMA STATE
Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54

ALCORN ST. (3-4) Kendall 1-14 5-6 7, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 2-10 2-5 6, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 3-11 1-2 7, Thorn 7-11 0-0 19, Brewton 5-17 3-4 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-70 11-17 54.
ARIZONA STATE
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 8-12 2-5 20, Wade 1-5 0-0 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Garland 4-19 11-12 19, Mitchell 9-23 12-13 32, Diakite 2-3 0-0 4, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 4-8 1-1 10, Okoro 2-2 2-2 7, Neto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-77 28-33 102.
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

XAVIER (4-3) Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100

INDIANA (100) Hield 3-14 3-4 10, Smith 8-14 4-4 23, Turner 3-9 2-3 9, Haliburton 6-16 0-0 15, Nesmith 1-7 0-0 2, I.Jackson 1-5 6-6 8, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 2-2 1-2 5, Mathurin 4-11 0-0 9, Brissett 0-3 1-2 1, K.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 6-10 2-2 14. Totals 36-94 19-23 100.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97

PORTLAND (97) Grant 11-24 2-2 29, Hart 4-8 0-0 9, Nurkic 6-12 5-8 17, Simons 4-14 3-4 15, Winslow 5-10 2-2 14, Watford 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 1-1 1-3 3, Little 1-2 2-3 4, S.Sharpe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-22 97.
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77

PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77.
MICHIGAN STATE
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71.
PORTLAND, OR
Boston 130, Washington 121

WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
WASHINGTON STATE

