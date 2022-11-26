Stats and numbers will tell you a lot. However, when it comes to a rivalry game, you can usually throw a lot of that out of the window. When Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, there is going to be a lot of vitriol. This is one of the most storied rivalry games in the history of college football, and while it may not have a name, it certainly will still be full of passion. There’s a lot on the line for the Ducks, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO