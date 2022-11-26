Read full article on original website
What they’re saying nationally after Oregon Ducks lose to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon lost to No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were eliminated from playing in the Pac-12 Championship game by their loss and Washington’s win over Washington State. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally after the game:...
Pac-12 championship game update: Oregon State stuns Oregon, but Ducks can still get in
It all comes down to the Apple Cup. After Oregon State's stunning 38-34 comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday afternoon, the second spot in the Pac-12 football championship game is suddenly up for grabs. Oregon had a clear path to the Pac-12 title game: beat Oregon State. But the Ducks...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71.
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54
ALCORN ST. (3-4) Kendall 1-14 5-6 7, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 2-10 2-5 6, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 3-11 1-2 7, Thorn 7-11 0-0 19, Brewton 5-17 3-4 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-70 11-17 54.
Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58
ALABAMA ST. (1-7) Coleman 0-1 1-2 1, Posey 3-5 0-0 6, Knox 2-8 0-0 4, Madlock 4-14 2-2 11, Range 10-16 1-2 26, Anderson 2-7 0-0 4, O'Neal 2-6 0-0 4, McCoy 0-3 0-0 0, McCray 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 4-6 58.
No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84
XAVIER (4-3) Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65
BALL ST. (4-3) Sparks 6-10 2-5 14, Coleman 3-12 4-4 11, Jacobs 4-10 5-7 14, Sellers 1-3 4-4 6, Windham 5-11 2-2 14, Pearson 1-4 1-2 3, Bumbalough 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-1 3-4 3, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 21-28 65.
Florida races away from Oregon State with big first half
Trey Bonham scored a game-high 19 points Saturday as Florida coasted past Oregon State 81-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. The Gators (4-2) led all the way - starting off with a 17-2 bulge and keeping the Beavers at arm's length the rest of the way. They will play Sunday for fifth place in the Legacy event while the Beavers (3-3) will play in the seventh-place game.
Boston 130, Washington 121
WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97
PORTLAND (97) Grant 11-24 2-2 29, Hart 4-8 0-0 9, Nurkic 6-12 5-8 17, Simons 4-14 3-4 15, Winslow 5-10 2-2 14, Watford 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 1-1 1-3 3, Little 1-2 2-3 4, S.Sharpe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-22 97.
Miami 106, Atlanta 98
MIAMI (106) C.Martin 8-12 2-2 20, Strus 6-15 0-0 16, Adebayo 13-20 6-6 32, Herro 3-13 5-5 11, Lowry 2-9 4-4 9, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-3 0-0 0, Dedmon 6-7 0-2 13, Smith 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-82 17-19 106.
Oregon vs. Oregon State: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 22 Beavers
Stats and numbers will tell you a lot. However, when it comes to a rivalry game, you can usually throw a lot of that out of the window. When Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, there is going to be a lot of vitriol. This is one of the most storied rivalry games in the history of college football, and while it may not have a name, it certainly will still be full of passion. There’s a lot on the line for the Ducks, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12...
Live Updates: Oregon State 68 - Florida 81 (FINAL)
The Oregon State men's basketball team meets Florida in its second game of the Phil Knight Legacy at the Moda Center in Portland with a 3:00 pm PT tip. Today and throughout the course of the season, BeaverBlitz is your home for updates, conversation, and in-depth analysis. ESPNU has the TV coverage ; Mike Parker is on the radio broadcast across the Beaver Sports Network; and we're providing one more way to follow along with our live game updates below as well as a game thread in The Lodge for our VIP members.
Photos from Oregon's agonizing collapse in Corvallis
Oregon dropped its third game of the 2022 season with an agonizing 38-34 loss to No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
Five keys to the game: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 9 Oregon's regular season finale with No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3). The Ducks (9-2, 7-1) are coming off a tough and hotly-contested 20-17 victory over Utah to conclude the season's home slate. The win keeps the Ducks alive to play in a fourth straight Pac-12 Championship Game. If the Ducks beat their rivals in Corvallis, they'll clinch a spot and they'd also head to Sin City with a Washington State win over Washington.
Bengals' Chase misses 4th straight; Titans center out again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after the Bengals scratched the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for a fourth straight game. Chase returned to practice this week with the hip injury that had kept him out the previous three games....
