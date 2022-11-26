Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau meeting; $1B in loans; Neighborly buy; Hearing aids in Puerto Rico
Parking spaces and hotel rooms will become scarce as hen’s teeth Dec. 2-4, when about 1,000 farmers and ranchers gather at the Waco Convention Center for the 89th annual meeting of the Texas Farm Bureau. Here’s wondering if we might see a few pickup trucks downtown that week.
WacoTrib.com
Waco initiatives focus on sustainability, composting
The World Hunger Relief Farm outside Waco has made use of 11 tons of food waste this year that otherwise would have been bound for the city’s landfill rapidly approaching its capacity. The city reports 290,000 tons of waste enters the Waco Regional Landfill yearly, and about a quarter...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WacoTrib.com
Homestead Fair celebrates 35 years of post-Thanksgiving crafts, more
Skies cleared up just in time to bring a bit of sunshine for the second day of Homestead Heritage’s 35th annual post-Thanksgiving Homestead Fair. Fair organizer Caleb Tittley said good weather usually predicts good turnout, and with an eye on the forecast as the weekend got underway, Homestead was expecting 15,000 to 20,000 visitors over the three-day event that wraps up Sunday. Hundreds braved the cold wet weather Friday morning to beat late-weekend crowds.
WacoTrib.com
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday
Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WacoTrib.com
Salvation Army creates 'Virtual Kettle' option
With the approach of Christmas, the Salvation Army bell ringers and their red kettles are appearing outside stores around Waco. But this year people can set up their own virtual fundraiser and be part of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign without leaving their house. The Virtual Kettle provides a new, online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need, said Maj .James Taylor of The Salvation Army.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum holiday event set for Friday
Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt, will present its annual Celebrate Advent event at 4 p.m. Sunday. Some of the featured performers are the Peace Brass Quartet with Dale Caffey, Lucas Cantu, Brenna Shelton and Jessica Shelton. Sue Ann Roesing and Linda Royals will play a piano duet. Barrett Shelton will play “Toccata in D Minor” on organ, and Jamie Espen will accompany the choir on flute.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Smaller stores enjoy big Black Friday crowds in Waco
Sure, shoppers swarmed Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and other big boxers on Black Friday, but small and independently owned shops around Waco also had good stories to tell on a misty day some consider the unofficial start of Christmas. The term pent-up demand often is used to explain robust spending...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $879,000
Beautifully-Presented Contemporary Home Living. Neatly positioned on Ritchie Road with 3,061 square feet of space, this brand-new 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home offers incredible living inside and out. Step inside to the discover a pristine interior that showcases high ceilings, abundant natural light, seamless LED downlighting and a gorgeous color palette that pairs soft tones with warm wood for a real sense of home comfort. Daily living will be spread throughout, with a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living room forming the heart of the home, while glass doors offer a seamless transition to the fully-fenced garden, where the undercover patio provides the perfect spot for entertaining. The kitchen comes well-equipped for the home cook with a gas cooktop, plentiful stone countertop space and immaculate shaker-style cabinetry. Each of the bedrooms are generously sized with installed ceiling fans, and the bathrooms are complete with contemporary fittings and finishes, including full-height tiling. Very high-end fixtures and finishes custom built by Jim Bland Construction.
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. China Spring breezes through Lake Worth, into region final, 41-7 Top-ranked China Spring rolled up 421 yards of offense and walked into the regional final Friday night after a 41-7 win over Lake Worth at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor nabs No. 4 seed, host site for NCAA volleyball tournament
Baylor’s volleyball seniors aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Ferrell Center quite yet. The 17th-ranked Bears were rewarded as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which begins this week. Baylor (23-6) gained a No. 4 national seed and will host Stephen F. Austin (26-4) in its tournament opener on Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $1,049,000
Masterfully designed inside and out -- this 3,767 sqft modern farmhouse is JAW DROPPING! You will enjoy luxurious living within this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom immaculate home. The interior features soaring ceilings with some reaching as high as 21 feet, an AMAZING high-end kitchen, a wonderful floor plan throughout, STUNNING bright color palette with endless natural light in each room and so much more. The master suite is isolated and gorgeously finished out with herringbone floors, a vaulted ceiling, a soaking tub, large shower and a MASSIVE walk-in closet! More interior features include a large game room, custom built-ins throughout, large laundry room and unique lighting in each space. The exterior of this home is EXTRAORDINARY from the dreamy curb appeal to the covered back patio to the perfectly designed in-ground pool — you will never want to leave! The pool includes a water feature, spa, swim-up bar and slide. The covered back patio is decked out! It features a wood burning fireplace, built-in grill , refrigerator, and wet bar that all overlook the tranquil pool. More exterior features include a concrete circle driveway with tons of extra parking, 3 car garage and all sitting on 5 acres. This home is even more PERFECT in person and is ready for you to make it your own -- in McGregor ISD!
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Bears come up dry again in Austin
AUSTIN — The visiting interview room at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is located in the bowels of the venue, just adjacent to that team’s locker room. Lately, whenever Baylor visits Austin and conducts its postgame interviews there, the media can hear all the responses just fine. That’s because the nearby locker room is deathly quiet.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments / 0