CBS News

WausauPilot

US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
The Independent

Sports minister to wear OneLove rainbow armband at England-Wales World Cup clash

Sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband prohibited by Fifa when he attends the World Cup clash between England and Wales in Qatar.The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales donning the OneLove anti-discrimination armband at the 11th hour.Seven European countries, including the two home nations, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.I want to show support and I was delighted to see that the German minister who attended a recent match has worn it, I think it is...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England

The United States men's national team controls its fate entering the final round of group play despite failing to capitalize on its chances against England on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup on Friday and what to expect Saturday. Iran got its first...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
The Independent

England arrive in Pakistan for first Test tour since 2005

England have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005.The squad and staff were escorted by helicopter from the airport, with the roads closed for their arrival in Islamabad ahead of the first Test on 1 December.The Test matches follow seven T20I matches which took place in September and October – with England clinching the series 4-3 – and for the majority of England’s red-ball team it will be their first visit to the country.Only James Anderson was there when England last played Tests and one-day internationals in Pakistan back in 2005, and the seam bowler...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA

The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
CBS News

CBS News

