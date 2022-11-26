Follow our Week 14 high school football coverage

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
The MHSAA high school football season continues with semifinal matchups for Class 1A-6A. Brandon (11-1) travels down to Ocean Springs (12-0) for a chance to advance to consecutive state championships under second-year coach Sam Williams. The Bulldogs need to slow down Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard in order to win. Raleigh...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Here’s the schedule for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state football championship games set for the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field:
Friday, Dec. 2
Class A, Pikeville (11-2) vs. Raceland (13-1), noon
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The West Point Green Wave and the Vicksburg Gators will battle for the MHSAA 5A North State Championship Friday in WLBT’s Game of the Week. Both teams sit at a (10-2) record on the year, but that is not the only thing the Gators and Green Wave have in common.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A battle between two physical teams hoping to advance to the state championship game highlighted WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. West Point (11-2) at Vicksburg (10-3) The Green Wave snap Vicksburg’s 10-game win streak, shut the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Sometimes, all you need is a chance. Mount Baker had the slimmest of chances of even making the postseason following a regular-season loss to Nooksack Valley in the middle of October. But there was a chance. And the 10th-seeded Mountaineers have made the most of it. The latest ...
