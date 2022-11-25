Read full article on original website
NPR
Opinion: Our tragic new normal
There is a question that hangs over this holiday weekend of thanks. Have mass shootings become the American way of life? There's a mass shooting every few days - not seems - is. Devin Chandler, University of Virginia college football players were shot to death on November 13 in a...
Hear what the Walmart shooter told this survivor
Jessie Wilczewski was an employee for only five days at Walmart in Chesapeake, VA, when a fellow employee opened fire in the store's break room. She recounts her horrifying experience to CNN's Erica Hill.
Chesapeake, Va. Walmart employee shot and killed six people and himself
This day before Thanksgiving, people woke up to news of another mass shooting. This time, it was at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., near Virginia Beach. Police have released the names of five people killed by the shooter - Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins and Kellie Pyle. A sixth victim was a minor.
TMZ.com
Walmart Mass Shooter Had Manifesto on Phone, Report
The Walmart manager who fatally shot six people inside the Virginia department store kept a manifesto on his phone -- complaining about his job and other coworkers. Andre Bing reportedly wrote in his manifesto that he was upset about a recent, unspecified change in his employment status. He also claimed he was being harassed about the change by his fellow employees ... according to NBC News affiliate WAVY.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting: Witness says gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
'Long guns' taken by thieves during Black Friday raid on Maryland gun store
A gun store in Maryland was raided by thieves on Friday, and police are searching for anyone involved in the burglary.
Local leaders honor Trans Day of Remembrance as Q Bar shooting looms large
BETHESDA, Md. — The Q Bar shooting was a dark cloud over an already difficult day for the LGBTQ+ community commemorating Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. One by one, several religious leaders gathered at the Bethesda United Church of Christ read the names of the 71 trans and non-binary individuals killed this year in the United States according to Trans Lives Matter.
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Manchin May Pay A Price For Going Along With Biden
After the 2020 election, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin stood to be the most influential lawmaker in Washington. The Democrat was conservative enough to not only survive in a state that gave former President Donald Trump 69% of the vote in 2020, but to lead
U.S. Soccer sparks controversy by scrubbing emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political […]
Trump Is 'Descending Deeper Into Heart Of Darkness,' Former Mike Pence Aide Warns
“I think it’s a big challenge [and] another reason Republicans are looking in a different direction in 2024," Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short said.
