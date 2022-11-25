ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Opinion: Our tragic new normal

There is a question that hangs over this holiday weekend of thanks. Have mass shootings become the American way of life? There's a mass shooting every few days - not seems - is. Devin Chandler, University of Virginia college football players were shot to death on November 13 in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Walmart Mass Shooter Had Manifesto on Phone, Report

The Walmart manager who fatally shot six people inside the Virginia department store kept a manifesto on his phone -- complaining about his job and other coworkers. Andre Bing reportedly wrote in his manifesto that he was upset about a recent, unspecified change in his employment status. He also claimed he was being harassed about the change by his fellow employees ... according to NBC News affiliate WAVY.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Local leaders honor Trans Day of Remembrance as Q Bar shooting looms large

BETHESDA, Md. — The Q Bar shooting was a dark cloud over an already difficult day for the LGBTQ+ community commemorating Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. One by one, several religious leaders gathered at the Bethesda United Church of Christ read the names of the 71 trans and non-binary individuals killed this year in the United States according to Trans Lives Matter.
MCLEAN, VA
U.S. Soccer sparks controversy by scrubbing emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political […]

