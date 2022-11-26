Montana Lady Griz squander double-digit fourth quarter lead, fall to Wichita State in OT

Read full article on original website
Back at home: Wichita State basketball brings the energy in Tarleton State win
The Shockers were led by a season-high 27 points from senior transfer Gus Okafor.
montanarightnow.com
Final: Montana Grizzlies Defeat SEMO Redhawks 34-24
MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies (8-4, 4-4) defeat the SEMO Redhawks with a miraculous 3rd quarter comeback, led by Malik Flowers and the special teams unit. This game was a tale of two halves between the Griz and the Redhawks. The SEMO Redhawks had the start they wanted, they got a fumble recovery for a touchdown and jumped on the Griz early. Montana's offense was sluggish out of the gates and couldn't get anything going the entire first half. While both of these offenses got off to slow starts, the Redhawks ended the half with back breaking 14 play, 92-yard touchdown drive that put SEMO up 17-3 at halftime.
Andale wins fourth straight Kansas high school state championship, 51st straight game
Andale has now shut out its last three opponents in the state championship game.
🏀 MBB: Dragons held to 75 again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The last time the Dragons were held to 75 points, they lost. That 90-75 defeat came at Cloud County just two games ago. Saturday night in the Sports Arena, No. 9 Hutchinson (8-2, 2-2) found itself down by five after leading the contest by eight. An...
WIBW
8 man Division II football: Axtell wins second straight state championship
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell High School defeated Thunder Ridge 76-28 Saturday in Newton to capture its second straight state title. With the win in an 11:00 a.m. game Saturday at Newton-Fischer Field in Newton, Kan., Axtell completes a perfect 13-0 season. Thunder Ridge finishes the year 11-2. The Eagles...
WIBW
1A football: St. Marys wins first state championship in school history
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The St. Marys Bears won a 44-41 thriller over Inman to capture the school’s first ever state football championship. Keller Hurla scored on a run with 13 seconds to play to retake the lead on 2nd and goal. That play capped a 99 yard touchdown drive for St. Marys after Inman fumbled the ball on the one yard line.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climb and fall throughout the upcoming week
After a soggy Saturday, we dried out nicely on Sunday. When it was all said and done, those near and east of the Kansas Turnpike picked up the most moisture. Most received between 0.25″ to 1.00″+ of rain. We had some lingering clouds in central Kansas for Sunday...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Predictions for 2022 KSHSAA high school football state championship games
County picks: 0-0 This season: 331-90 (78.6%) County season picks: 64-23 (73.6%)
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain continues into tonight, up and down temps to follow
The rain continues out there this evening. Multiple waves of moisture are pushing through the Sunflower State. Rain is light to moderate with a few heavier pockets. Expect this to continue through the evening and early overnight. Those out west will dry out. Overnight, those in central Kansas could still...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances return for some Saturday
Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees. We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
travelwithsara.com
Fall In Love With Winfield, Kansas
The first time you stop in Winfield, Kansas, you will wonder why you have not stopped before. Winfield is a small town that knows how to play big. You will find it easy to fall in love with Winfield, Kansas. It’s no secret that Winfield is an event community, but...
Remodeled downtown park to tell the story of Wichita sit-in, which sparked a movement
The city has committed $1 million and plans to work with the NAACP to tell the story of the first successful student-led sit-in of the civil rights movement.
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
Fatal accident in Wichita Saturday night
It happened just after 8:15, on westbound Kellogg near Hydraulic, after a single vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The victim has not been identified.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Delicias Salvadorenas Restaurant
There’s a new restaurant that has taken over the former Pho Lotus space at 1523 S. Seneca. It’s called Delicias Salvadorenas and they just opened this weekend. I stopped by while they were getting set up. So with that said, let’s check it out. ===========. 1523 S....
