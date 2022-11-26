Read full article on original website
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kmyu.tv
Shaw resigns as coach after Stanford's 35-26 loss to BYU
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving with an ankle injury to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night, and Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. After arriving unusually late for...
kmyu.tv
Utah uses depth to cruise past St. Thomas (MN), win 95-66
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring as Utah cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, 95-66 on Saturday night. The Utes took a 12-point lead at the break, then out-scored the Tommies 59-42 over the final 20 minutes as 12 of the 14 players who saw action for Utah scored by shooting 59% from the field (36 of 61), including 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Springfield knocks out Moeller 28-24 to advance to D-I championship game
Springfield came from behind to beat Moeller 28-24 to advance to the division one state championship game for the second straight year.
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
Fox 19
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Head Football Coach Luke Fickell has become a trending name on Twitter by Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes lost to long-time rival, the University of Michigan. The Buckeyes lost 23-45 against the Wolverines on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus,...
peakofohio.com
Boys and girls bowling from Saturday
Riverside traveled to Lima to bowl in a boys match vs Lima Perry. Riverside defeated Perry 2498- 1870. Leading the pirates was Andrew Knight with a 235 and 406 series and Sam King added a 184 game. The Bellefontaine varsity girls finished 3rd at the Centerville Elks Invitational. 10 teams...
Photo gallery: St. Edward marching band helps football team play its way to state title game
MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The 14-1 St. Edward High School Eagles have an important date to keep at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 2), as that is when they are scheduled to take on Springfield (13-1) in the OHSAA Division I state championship football game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K. According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m. Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
kmyu.tv
Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
kmyu.tv
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the cancellation of a parade minutes after it had started, authorities said. A police sergeant on duty saw juveniles fighting and heard the shot fired shortly after 8 p.m. Friday...
Eaton Register Herald
Dooley to perform in Eaton
EATON — Eaton UCC will host Christian musician, Jimmy Dooley for a Sunday morning concert on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 113 W. Decatur St. in Eaton. The concert is free but a free will offering will be taken to support Dooley’s ministry.
dayton.com
Simplicity Studios plans to make Miamisburg debut next month
A new Miamisburg business will offer a variety of options for hair, nails, makeup, eyelashes and more. Angel Marie Evans, 22, of Dayton, plans to open Simplicity Studios at 714 N. Heincke Road in Miamisburg in early December. “I’m offering a space for young women or men to come in,...
I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
dayton.com
Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles
Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
dayton.com
Kettering’s Fraze season falls short on revenues; surveys give venue high marks
KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion’s estimated expenses for 2022 were about $800,000 more than revenues, and those revenues fell about $1.5 million short of budget. Average ticket sales per show were also down slightly at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, but Fraze survey results show a high satisfaction among show attendees, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
kmyu.tv
Local businesses feel support from Utah communities on Small Business Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Local businesses say despite inflation, the sales from Small Business Saturday are boosting their morale for the holiday shopping season. Vintage shop owner Kristen Wolfe opened her brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Salt Lake City a year ago. She said customers showed her lots of love on Saturday, which was encouraging after a tough year.
kmyu.tv
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
