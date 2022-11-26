ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday

By Kevin Accettulla
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uR9OD_0jNugWOR00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store.

A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccttz_0jNugWOR00
(WBTW)

Police were called at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the Walmart. Officers arrived as the building was being evacuated.

Police didn’t find a shooter or any victims in the store, but surveillance video shows a shooter leaving the store as it’s being evacuated, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers learned minutes later a person showed up at UNC Health Southeastern with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

A suspect has been identified and police are working to locate him, according to a news release. The name of the person is not being released at this time.

Police said the two individuals involved knew each other and said it appears to be an isolated incident. Police are not aware of any other customers or employees who were injured.

In a statement to News13, Walmart said it is “working with local law enforcement” and directed all questions to them.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the scene appeared to have cleared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXphD_0jNugWOR00
Courtesy: Shane Baker/Facebook

No other details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Body found near Walmart

A body was discovered in a wooded area near Walmart in Aberdeen Saturday. A man walking along a path in the woods found the body and called 911. Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene at 9:42 a.m. A body was discovered about 200 feet from the opening...
ABERDEEN, NC
WMBF

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
CONWAY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries

EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
TABOR CITY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Four arrested on drug charges

LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy