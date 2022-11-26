ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Simmons Gives Us Style Goals In All Black Dolce & Gabbana

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Getty / Getty


Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the Thanksgiving holiday when she rocked a super sexy black Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model modeled the all back look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the black Dolce and Gabbana look with matching black pumps and wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore matching eye shadow to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

“Grateful for the woman I’m becoming
it’s just different swipe to see these @dhairboutique inches
,” she captioned the sexy photo set for her 7.7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angela Renee Simmons (@angelasimmons)

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “Omg the dress is everything ”

What do you think about Angela’s look?

