NBC News

Passenger in custody after disruption on Southwest flight

A passenger disturbance on a Southwest Airlines flight prompted its diversion to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday on one of the year's busiest travel weekends. A person was taken into custody by FBI agents, the bureau's Connor Hagan said. Potential charges would be the responsibility of the U.S. attorney in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Cheddar News

Walmart Manager Opens Fire in Break Room, Killing 6

"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

BEIJING — A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday,. The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
NBC News

Fentanyl delivered illegally via Uber Connect

Ann Portillo lost her daughter Alex from a fentanyl overdose in January. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to Ann, who shared that her daughter received the deadly dose after a friend sent her drugs via Uber Connect.Nov. 26, 2022.
NBC News

Another tech bubble bursts: 2022 has been brutal for Silicon Valley workers

The tech industry has enjoyed seemingly unstoppable growth over the past five years, but in 2022 it finally hit an immovable object: a slowing worldwide economy. Tech companies big and small have eliminated tens of thousands of jobs this year as executives cite inflation, rising interest rates and lower sales in digital advertising as all putting pressure on their financial outlooks.
NBC News

Best Cyber Monday 2022 air fryer deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we run them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months. 4.6-star...
NBC News

40+ best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals from Ninja, Sony and more

Walmart's annual Deals for Days event is still going on. The retailer — which is currently on its third and final week of deals — is discounting plenty of items across categories like vacuums, home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more. Walmart will also unveil more Cyber Monday savings from now through Nov. 28.

