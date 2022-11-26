Read full article on original website
Hear Walmart employee who witnessed shooting describe manager's reputation
At least six people were killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to local officials. CNN's Brian Todd speaks with an employee who witnessed the shooting before the gunman eventually turned the gun on himself, according to law enforcement.
Walmart mass shooter reportedly left manifesto on his cellphone
The Walmart manager who killed six people at the supermarket in Virginia on Nov. 22 had a manifesto on his phone, as well as a list of people he wanted to target. Law enforcement found the manifesto on 31-year-old Andre Bing’s phone. Bing fatally shot himself. Police have not confirmed a motive for Bing’s violent attack.
Passenger in custody after disruption on Southwest flight
A passenger disturbance on a Southwest Airlines flight prompted its diversion to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday on one of the year's busiest travel weekends. A person was taken into custody by FBI agents, the bureau's Connor Hagan said. Potential charges would be the responsibility of the U.S. attorney in Arkansas.
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson. But on...
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.
Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.
Walmart Manager Opens Fire in Break Room, Killing 6
"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He...
Andre Bing Identified as Walmart Mass Shooter Who Killed Several Co-Workers
The gunman who killed several people at a Virginia Walmart has been named as 31-year-old Andre Bing.
‘Bodies drop’ as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman...
Walmart Shooter Bought Pistol on the Day of the Attack and Left Behind a ‘Death Note'
Andre Bing, accused of killing six co-workers at a Virginia Walmart, bought a pistol the morning of the attack, officials said. Officials also said Bing left behind a "death note," that gave a glimpse into his potential motive. The Walmart night crew supervisor who shot and killed six his co-workers...
Walmart employee fired on co-workers in break room; 6 dead
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting in Virginia
Police say six people and the shooter are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. It was the second high-profile shooting in a handful of days.
Americans once again grieve after mass shootings, as Washington waits for public pressure
In Colorado Springs, 5 people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub. The alleged shooter is facing possible hate crime charges, as well as five counts of first-degree murder. And two days later, in Chesapeake, Virginia, 6 people were killed in a Walmart by a disgruntled employee who then turned the gun on himself.Nov. 27, 2022.
