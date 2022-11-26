Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
wmucsports.net
Offensive stability propels Maryland basketball to 6-0 start
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball is rolling. Coming off a 95-79 defeat over Coppin State on Friday, it stands at 6-0 this season and comfortably atop the Big Ten Conference. However, this game was no rout, with the score not reflective of the Eagles’ fight. To the Terps’...
wmucsports.net
Maryland women’s basketball rebounds with win over neighboring Towson
Late in the game, Diamond Miller blocked a shot, got the defensive rebound, and then scored on the other end with a sweet up and under to put the game away. She was again the star, leading Maryland to an 81-70 win over Towson. Miller scored 20 points and added...
Taulia Tagovailoa sets Maryland QB mark in rout of Rutgers
Roman Hemby ran for three touchdowns and the Maryland defense held Rutgers to 120 yards and five first downs as
247Sports
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
wmucsports.net
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball return to College Park undefeated
Head coach Kevin Willard and No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball (5-0) are surpassing early season expectations. Before the season began, Willard mentioned that the team’s yearly goals include winning a Big Ten Championship and a National Championship with the hope of raising another banner at Xfinity Center. The...
wmucsports.net
No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball falters in Florida tournament, loses to DePaul
“The game of basketball is a game of runs,” Terp guard Faith Masonius said. “When we have the opportunity to get stops and then you know turn them into scores. It’s really important for us to escalate on that and keep our foot on the gas… the first half, we didn’t play our game, and at that point, it was a little too late.”
wmucsports.net
RECAP: Maryland women’s basketball knocks off No. 17 Baylor
With just 21 seconds left in the game and Baylor down by four points, Jaden Owens drove the ball to the basket needing a bucket. She took a slight bump and looked for a foul but the referee instead called travel. Diamond Miller then knocked three free throws down the...
wmucsports.net
Maryland volleyball finishes strong, beats Indiana in five sets
Maryland volleyball closed out the regular season with a win, beating Indiana in five sets. Maryland played the final game of the season against Indiana in the teams’ second meeting of the year. The teams last played two months ago at the start of the Big Ten schedule. That matchup resulted in an Indiana win, 3-2.
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification
With a vote by the county council coming up, the gas industry is working hard to keep Montgomery County hooked on fossil fuels. The post Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification appeared first on Maryland Matters.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
WUSA
Survey reveals what states put up their Christmas decorations first
WASHINGTON — If you've ever wondered how early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations, one survey says that Nov. 17 is the first day on average that Americans start decorating. Singulart, an online art and design gallery, surveyed over 2,500 Americans on the date they are...
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
Maryland gun store looted on Black Friday, thieves allegedly took 'long guns'
Maryland police are investigating after up to six people allegedly broke into a gun store and took "long guns" in the early morning hours of Black Friday.
Analysis: Howard County turns Blue; Anne Arundel swings slightly Purple, but trending Blue
An earlier version of this column appears in the December issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Is Howard County Blue or Purple? The results of the November election say it is definitely Democrat Blue. Neighboring Anne Arundel County still swings slightly Purple but is trending...
fox5dc.com
Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
