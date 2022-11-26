ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

wmucsports.net

Offensive stability propels Maryland basketball to 6-0 start

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball is rolling. Coming off a 95-79 defeat over Coppin State on Friday, it stands at 6-0 this season and comfortably atop the Big Ten Conference. However, this game was no rout, with the score not reflective of the Eagles’ fight. To the Terps’...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract

Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball return to College Park undefeated

Head coach Kevin Willard and No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball (5-0) are surpassing early season expectations. Before the season began, Willard mentioned that the team’s yearly goals include winning a Big Ten Championship and a National Championship with the hope of raising another banner at Xfinity Center. The...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball falters in Florida tournament, loses to DePaul

“The game of basketball is a game of runs,” Terp guard Faith Masonius said. “When we have the opportunity to get stops and then you know turn them into scores. It’s really important for us to escalate on that and keep our foot on the gas… the first half, we didn’t play our game, and at that point, it was a little too late.”
CHICAGO, IL
wmucsports.net

RECAP: Maryland women’s basketball knocks off No. 17 Baylor

With just 21 seconds left in the game and Baylor down by four points, Jaden Owens drove the ball to the basket needing a bucket. She took a slight bump and looked for a foul but the referee instead called travel. Diamond Miller then knocked three free throws down the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

Maryland volleyball finishes strong, beats Indiana in five sets

Maryland volleyball closed out the regular season with a win, beating Indiana in five sets. Maryland played the final game of the season against Indiana in the teams’ second meeting of the year. The teams last played two months ago at the start of the Big Ten schedule. That matchup resulted in an Indiana win, 3-2.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
Bay Net

Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD

